WATCH: Gov. Edwards, Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter announces $11.3 million housing program

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards and Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter have announced an $11.3 million housing program for those affected by Hurricanes Laura and Delta and the May floods.

Edwards said the program will help low to moderate-income households in southwest Louisiana affected by disasters recover.

Hunter said the housing situation in Lake Charles is “absolutely dire” even a year after storms. He said those who are underinsured or uninsured are to benefit from this program.

“If someone received a FEMA award, they can still apply to this program. In many instances, those FEMA awards were not enough to really reestablish themselves in healthy, sustainable housing,” said Hunter.

Hunter said he believes this program will help “fill a gap,” however, the governor said $700 million is still needed for the housing crisis in southwest Louisiana.

Officials said funds will be capped at $50,000 per household.

For more information about this program, click here .

