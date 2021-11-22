ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheezburger

Masterful Feats of Low Budget Engineering

By Editorials
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Honestly we shouldn't be this impressed by a repurposed pool noodle. And that would be...

cheezburger.com

Comments / 2

Related
d1softballnews.com

Sensational, rings like those of Saturn are coming to the Earth

Jake Abbott, a researcher at the University of Utah, recently exposed himself with an alarming statement, saying that soon the Earth could find itself with rings like those that surround Saturn, but ours would be formed by space junk that now clogs the space adjacent to the planet. Abbott launched...
ASTRONOMY
CheezBurger

17 Mean-Spirited Memes For People With Loose Morals

Bored of happy, wholesome memes or bland and relatable tidbits? You're not alone. When we want something a little more edgy, we turn to spicy and mean memes. They might not be kosher to send to the sensitive people in your life, but they'll definitely inject your day with a little savagery.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engineering
kcrw.com

Some low-budget film producers seemed to seek tax breaks, with little regard for crew safety

In The Hollywood Reporter, Kim Masters and Gary Baum did a deep dive into the shady side of independent filmmaking. They found that four of the same producers or executive producers on “Rust” worked on a previous film called “The Tiger Rising,” where the crew complained of late or missed payments. Producers also failed to make timely payments to health and pension plans, which resulted in some crew members losing health care.
PERSONAL FINANCE
mixonline.com

AES Mastering Academy to Demystify the Art and Science of Mastering

— Two-day dedicated event will bring together mastering engineers to provide learning and insights on the craft — New York, NY — The Audio Engineering Society continues its presentation of industry-leading technical programs and events with the upcoming AES Mastering Academy: Demystified, being held online November 17 – 18, 2021. Chaired and organized by AES President Jonathan Wyner, sessions will host a wide range of industry professionals who will provide experience, knowledge, advice and guidance on a variety of topics, from project management and legal decisions, to gear, acoustics, loudness, and more. The AES Mastering Academy: Demystified is sponsored by Gold Partners iZotope and Steinberg, and Key Partner The Recording Academy® Producers & Engineers Wing®. Registration and preliminary program information is available on the AES Mastering Academy: Demystified event page.“Technology has developed to the point that the discipline of mastering is approachable by everyone with a CPU and a competent DAW. While workflows have changed, mastering audio requires a knowledge and skill set that the practitioner would do well to become familiar with. The proliferation of audio formats and new technologies brings challenges in processing, formatting and delivery of the final distribution-ready master to convey the artist’s vision to the listener,” states Wyner. “This first event in our new AES Mastering Academy series will ‘demystify’ some of the process of mastering. I look forward to hearing from more than 20 accomplished mastering engineers from around the world and from all aspects of the industry.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
electrek.co

Hyper’s budget e-bike goes 20-miles at $398 (New low, $250 off), more in New Green Deals

While e-bikes are generally quite expensive, today’s deal makes an already affordable model fall into the budget range. Normally $648, the Hyper Bicycles electric mountain bike is on sale for $348, which is a full $250 off its normal going rate and drops it to a new all-time low. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
BICYCLES
tucsonpost.com

SoftTech CEO Vijay Gupta bagged ET Inspiring Leader 2021 Award for dynamically empowering the AEC Industry

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Vijay Gupta, Founder and CEO at SoftTech has recently won the ET Inspiring Leaders 2021, award. This prestigious award has recognized Vijay for demonstrating extraordinary success and excellence in areas such as innovation, industry growth, professional and social achievements, commitment to clients, businesses and communities.
BUSINESS
technologynetworks.com

Anthias Consulting Double Award Winners at Lab Innovations 2021

Lab Innovations, the UK’s largest annual trade exhibition for the laboratory industry, took place on 3rd – 4th November 2021 at the NEC in Birmingham. The show’s inaugural Lab Awards celebrated the key achievements in the industry, with 16 awards across four main categories of collaboration, innovation, sustainability, and people.
BUSINESS
aibusiness.com

Robotics and artificial intelligence: The role of AI in robots

It may be obvious, but robotics and artificial intelligence are two very different disciplines. While you can have robots with artificial intelligence, it’s equally possible for robotics to flourish without AI, and indeed most systems currently do. On this page, we’ll explain the differences between robotics and artificial intelligence, as...
ENGINEERING
KRON4 News

Top self-care gifts for that person who’s earned it

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which self-care gifts are best? Shopping for gifts that are sure to excite your loved ones can be fun, but we’ll admit — it can also be tiring to pick products for other people. And after a year that’s already been tough, we all deserve some much-needed self-care. […]
LIFESTYLE
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Recreation Management Software Market 2021 | Outstanding Sales Growth Exhibits – Perfect Mind, EZ facility Inc, Yardi System Inc

Global Recreation Management Software Market presents an exhaustive research report in particular Global Recreation Management Software Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type, and Application, Forecast to 2031 which uncovers a broad investigation of global Recreation Management Software industry by conveying the definite data about anticipated patterns, client’s desires, manufacturing upgrades, focused leadership, and working capital in the market. This is a top to a base examination of the Recreation Management Software market edifying key figure to 2031. A complete analysis of geological regions and positions, Product/Administration types, applications, deals, utilization, and revenue are furthermore provided in this report.
SOFTWARE
SPY

Christmas Gift Idea: Get a Kindle Oasis Bundle With Cover & Adapter For $225 At Amazon

With the holidays on the horizon, the Black Friday deals are certainly in abundance. Amazon recently lowered the price on many of their sought-after items, including the best TVs, the best tech products, and more.  As part of its Black Friday extravaganza, Amazon is offering a Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle with cover and adapter for $224.97, which is a great deal given its regular retail price of $309.97. This bundle will allow you to save a few bucks while giving an amazing gift this holiday season. Grab it for yourself or tuck one under the tree for someone special.    Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle  Packaged with an Amazon fabric cover and power adapter, this ad-supported Kindle Oasis offers 32 GB and WiFi capability. The 7-inch Paperwhite display offers a beautiful display with adjustable warm lighting. It’s thin, lightweight, and waterproof for easy use in your home, in the bath, or by the pool or beach. Buy: Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle $224.97 (orig. $339.97) 34% OFF       Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.
SHOPPING
dallassun.com

SoftTech CEO Vijay Gupta bagged ET Inspiring Leader 2021 Award for dynamically empowering the AEC Industry

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Vijay Gupta, Founder and CEO at SoftTech has recently won the ET Inspiring Leaders 2021, award. This prestigious award has recognized Vijay for demonstrating extraordinary success and excellence in areas such as innovation, industry growth, professional and social achievements, commitment to clients, businesses and communities.
BUSINESS
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy