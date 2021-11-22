ADA National Network celebrates milestone, talks benefits

State-of-the-art Ottawa restaurant delivers newest Wendy's design experience. BURLINGTON, ON, Nov. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Wendy's®, the quick-service restaurant brand that opened its doors and brought its signature fresh beef to Canada in 1975, is now celebrating a major growth milestone and introducing a wholly enhanced restaurant design to Canada with the opening of its 400th restaurant in the country. The new restaurant at 2545 Carling Avenue in Ottawa, owned by Wendy's franchisee the Thakker organization, not only marks a significant milestone, but it also features the new Wendy's International brand standard for design. The new brand standard includes a smaller footprint with a simple, efficient design that costs less to build while being adaptable to a range of locations including urban retail locations, food courts, drive-thru only and even shipping containers.
