The NBA sneaker scene will be much different this season than in years past. With Nike stopping production of the long-lasting Kobe Bryant line this offseason, more players will be without the kicks that were a continuous presence across the league for over a decade. There have already been reports of players struggling to find Nike Kobe sneakers and even having to resort to hitting the secondary sneaker market to stock up on the kicks that were otherwise readily available before.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 14 DAYS AGO