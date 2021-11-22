Jaylen Brown Will Play Limited Minutes In Return From Injury Vs. Rockets

BOSTON — The Celtics saw an old friend Friday when Semi Ojeleye was back in town wearing green, though this time it was for the Bucks. There was some friendly banter between Ojeleye and Jayson Tatum, who were matched up a few times during Friday’s game. Ojeleye signed a veteran’s minimum contract with the Bucks during the summer, ending his four-year stint in Boston. But Ojeleye has carved out a role for the defending NBA champs, as seen Friday.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO