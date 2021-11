Prosecutors say the 36-year-old dog owner was acquitted on Friday after the man’s two pit-bulls mauled to death his 82-year-old neighbor. Prosecutors say the victim was mauled to death while she was going for her morning walk. The man was charged with second-degree manslaughter after his two dogs attacked and killed the 82-year-old woman and her small dog in April 2017. If convicted, the defendant would have faced up to four years in prison.

