Better technology = better access, New telehealth clinic unveiling

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Glen Lea Elementary School in Henrico is unveiling it’s brand new telehealth clinic for students on Nov. 30.

The release said that the clinic will give students new opportunities to receive healthcare and consult with health professionals via internet webcam. Henrico County Public Schools, The Henrico Education Foundation, Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, and VCU Dental Care are working together on the clinic.

The unveiling ceremony will be livestreamed at 4 p.m. People interested in taking part in the commencement are encouraged to tune in online.

