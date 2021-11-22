ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Journey to Beijing: Byron Stickler

By Andrew Marden
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j9Dqh_0d4I2G8Q00

FRESNO, Calif. (NEXSTAR) – Byron Stickler was born in 1970. He is 51 years old, but he is certainly not 51 years old in this picture.

“You know, I was probably the second wave, actually of it coming through,” says Stickler. “There was a big wave in the ’80s but I would say the second wave I was definitely part of.”

Snowboarding first became an Olympic sport in 1998. Byron Stickler began snowboarding ten years earlier, in 1988.

He was 18 years old.

Freestyle skiers eyeing Olympic history in Beijing

“There was this little show-off quality to me. I mean, you really sort of have to have that to be a great athlete,” he said. “’97-2001 I was really competitive, really doing competitions.”

A competitive snowboarder before the sport became popular.

“What they’re riding these days is everything is perfectly manicured; it’s perfect. We didn’t have that,” said Stickler. “It’s been an interesting progression to watch the change in the sport.”

Stickler was self-taught. And he learned how to snowboard by skateboarding.

“You know, I did a lot of pools and ramps,” he said. “I liked it because I liked getting air later on.”

Byron Stickler taught himself well. Growing up in central California, he traveled all over the state. In 1997, he won a national championship in slopestyle.

“My dream day is there’s two feet of fresh powder that’s super cold. There’s no wind, and snow is just slightly coming down,” said Stickler. “You look at the run in front of you and nobody’s touched it.

“That’s the best feeling of it.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
steamboatmagazine.com

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO – The Olympics are at the pinnacle of sporting events in Ski Town USA®, which has sent 98 athletes to the Games – more than any other town in North America. View Steamboat Springs’ winter athletes in competition at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, Friday, Feb. 4-Sunday, Feb. 20, in Beijing, China.
AFP

Snowboarding baby steals hearts and headlines in China

At just 11 months old, Wang Yuji can't even walk, but she is already snowboarding and taking the slopes -- and the internet -- by storm. The smallest of all the riders at a resort near Beijing, which is set to host the 2022 Winter Olympics in just a few months, Yuji is clipped into tiny boots by her parents and padded out with layers of protective clothing. Once her parents let go, she swoops smoothly down the piste on her small board, giggling and flapping her arms. Unlike many clumsy beginners who struggle to stay upright, her bemused parents say snowboarding somehow came naturally to their baby.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Snowboard Magazine

R.I.P. Grilo – Marko Grilc, 1983-2021

Our deepest condolences go out to Marko “Grilo” Grilc’s family and friends. We are heartbroken for his fiancée and children at the news of his passing while out in Sölden, Austria. The Slovenian’s legendary acclaim might have come from his early days riding, but over the past few years his role as a father and teacher in snowboarding forever solidified him as pillar of our culture. Always entertaining, always down for a chat, and never without a smile on his face. Through his parts, his podiums, and of course his Grilosodes, he is an unmatched ambassador of the sport and he will be greatly missed.
SPORTS
theforestscout.com

Taylor Cekay: Journey to success

A competitive gymnast her whole life, senior Taylor Cekay has managed to take her twisting and flipping skills from the beam, and utilize them on the diving board to finish sixth in the state finals this past weekend in Westmont, Illinois. Cekay started competitive gymnastics at six years old. She...
WESTMONT, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Skateboarding#Weather#Nexstar Media Inc#Conchovalleyhomepage Com
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson BURNED by his own sister after Tiger Woods tweet

Phil Mickelson has been shut down by his own sister Tina following his most recent tweet to Tiger Woods. Mickelson tweeted a message about his arch rival Woods upon seeing the 15-time major champion take to Twitter at the weekend with a video of his golf swing. Woods' video went...
GOLF
BEAT OF HAWAII

New Variant May Have Enormous Impact on Hawaii Travel

As news spreads like wildfire about the latest variant of COVID, aren’t all of us “Hawaii-philes” thinking about what the impact of this potentially catastrophic variant may be? While the facts and implications are still to be revealed, it appears to be a massive setback for the travel industry as a whole. And, it seems to foretell many upcoming changes, once again.
HAWAII STATE
ARTnews

Photography Museum Fotografiska to Open Spaces in Berlin, Miami, and Shanghai

Fotografiska is in expansion mode, with plans to add three new spaces to its empire of photography museums by 2023. The private museum said on Friday that it plans to open locations in Berlin, Miami, and Shanghai over the next couple years. The Berlin and Shanghai museums are set to open in the third quarter of 2022, while the Miami one is expected to open in the second quarter of 2023. Of the three, the Berlin museum is expected to be the biggest, occupying 58,000 square feet. Herzog & de Meuron, the firm behind the newly opened M+ museum, has been...
MUSEUMS
The Independent

Kipp Popert determined cerebral palsy will not stop his professional golf dream

As he lay in bed recovering from numerous operations during his childhood, Kipp Popert used to play out top amateur golf tournaments in his head.The operations were necessary to make day-to-day life a little easier after Popert was diagnosed with a form of cerebral palsy called spastic diplegia, which impairs the muscular movement in his legs.But picturing himself playing in some of the game’s biggest events is no longer necessary after a season which saw Popert top the world rankings for golfers with a disability and set his sights on a career in the professional game.A final round of 66...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Snowboarding
NewsBreak
Sports
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy