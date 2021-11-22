Ski Report

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today and save 50 percent. In July, the International Olympic Committee announced that ski mountaineering will make its Olympic debut at the 2026 Winter Games in Milano-Cortina, Italy. The transition from niche backcountry passion to a source of five Olympic medals will bring new attention to the sport—including from sports scientists. To kick things off, a team of researchers led by Lorenzo Bortolan of Italy’s University of Verona (along with colleagues from Sweden and Slovenia) just published a primer on what’s currently known about skimo, as the sport is known to the cognoscenti, in the journal Frontiers in Physiology. Here are some highlights:

SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO