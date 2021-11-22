Ski Report

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mammoth — Wed 6:22a machine groomed 8 - 26 base 36 of 154 trails, 22% open 9 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p. Palisades Tahoe — Wed Reopen TBA machine groomed 1 - 16 base Sat/Sun: 9a-3p; Open Sat/Sun. Sierra at Tahoe — Opening Soon for Snow Sports....

outsidemagazine

How to Save a Ski Town

*Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. Once upon a time, there was a magical town named Crested Butte. It was nestled in a valley in southwest Colorado among beautiful, towering peaks and shivering aspen groves. The mountains made the town difficult to get to—it lay, quite literally, at the end of a two-lane road. There were a couple of dirt roads in, too, but after the late-fall snowstorms, they became impassable. And so the mountains protected the town.
Telegraph

Ski holiday tracker: The latest Covid rules in ski resort and travel advice

The 2021/22 ski season is almost upon us and after two winters’ worth of disruption, closed resorts and cancelled holidays British skiers are more eager than ever to return to the slopes. Whether ski holidays will be able to go ahead without a glitch this winter is the million-pound question...
gearjunkie.com

16 Ski Resorts Opening This Week: Where to Ski in the West and East

The 2021-2022 winter season is just getting started. Here’s where to get your snow fix with the latest resorts opening this week. If you love to ski or snowboard, at some point in your lifetime it’s worth checking out the excitement of a resort’s opening day. And if you are a lucky holder of one of the many multi-resort passes out there, that means you’ve got lots of options on where.
California State
Alaska State
WMTW

Ski season begins in Maine

NEWRY, Maine — Ski season is underway in Maine, thanks to some recent natural snow and cold temperatures that have allowed ski areas to make snow. Sunday River opened Thursday morning with the T2 and Upper Sunday Punch trails available. Those are both for skilled skiers. For the first few days, only New England passholders, Ikon passholders, and New England 5-Day and Maine 4-Day ticket pack holders can ski. The resort will open to day tickets starting on Sunday.
thetahoeweekly.com

Centenarian ski patroller honored

Palisades Tahoe and The Sierra Nevada Olympic & Winter (SNOW) Sports Museum recently honored ski legend Martin Hollay, a 101-year-old former ski patroller, known across Tahoe for his many contributions to the ski industry, according to a press release. Hollay notably had an important role in the 1960 Winter Olympic...
Distinctly Montana

Yurt Skiing the Swan Range

I coax my skis to the edge of the hill, just before the point where slope and lack of friction overcome inertia. The horseshoe-shaped ribs of western Montana’s Swan Range stretch out to my right. To my left, more than 3,000 feet below, lies Seeley Lake. This is only my...
Park Record

Uncommon Tips for Skiing Safety

Surely you have heard the usual advice: Get strong, stay flexible, don’t take the last run, and ski with a helmet. All fine and good—until you notice that the top skiers on ski teams, along with super fit backcountry skiers, all get hurt too. So, let’s think about some of the less common ski tips and see if they keep you safe this season.
outsidemagazine

The Complex Physiology of Ski Mountaineering

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today and save 50 percent. In July, the International Olympic Committee announced that ski mountaineering will make its Olympic debut at the 2026 Winter Games in Milano-Cortina, Italy. The transition from niche backcountry passion to a source of five Olympic medals will bring new attention to the sport—including from sports scientists. To kick things off, a team of researchers led by Lorenzo Bortolan of Italy’s University of Verona (along with colleagues from Sweden and Slovenia) just published a primer on what’s currently known about skimo, as the sport is known to the cognoscenti, in the journal Frontiers in Physiology. Here are some highlights:
97.5 WOKQ

Here Is the Sno Country Ski Conditions Report for 2021-2022 Season

Another year, another winter. Ready to hit the mountains? Sounds like the perfect place to celebrate the season. Well, we are bringing you the Sno Country Ski Reports so you can head to your favorite mountains in New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts knowing what to expect. So whether there's a...
KRON4

Best ski gloves

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With winter around the corner, it’s time to start trying on your winter gear from last season. It almost seems like there’s too much to do and not enough time. From checking your gear for moth holes and waxing your skis, one item that you mustn’t forget is to pack a pair of warm ski gloves. There’s nothing that can ruin a fun ski trip like having your fingers feel like they’re about to freeze off.
steamboatmagazine.com

Skiing a Winterwonderland

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO – There’s something special about experiencing wintertime in Steamboat Springs. The mountains surrounding Steamboat are the stuff skiers’ dreams are made of, with stashes of the best powder in the state. Bundle up and strap into those ski or snowboard boots for an unforgettable skiing and riding experience in the Yampa Valley.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
The Valley Reporter

Ski resorts prepare to open

Sugarbush Resort was scheduled to open November 20, but due to rain and high temperatures, opening day was delayed. Lincoln Peak at Sugarbush is now opening on Wednesday, November 24. “We’re really excited to get the season underway, considering how difficult last year was,” said Sugarbush public relations and communications manager John Bleh.
CBS Sacramento

2 Tahoe Ski Resorts Opening On Friday

SODA SPRINGS (CBS13) — Two Lake Tahoe ski resorts are opening just in time for the holiday weekend. Boreal says they’ve made enough snow and temperatures have dropped enough so they can get a lift and ski run going again. It will be open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Palisades Tahoe will also partially open on Friday as well. The resort says its crews have laid down enough of a base to open one beginner lift with limited terrain.
Ottumwa Courier

First Lake Louise men's downhill canceled

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — The first of two men’s World Cup downhills in Lake Louise was canceled Friday due to too much snow. About 10 inches fell overnight and an additional four inches were expected Friday at the ski resort in Banff National Park west of Calgary. A second...
CBS Minnesota

Skiers, Snowboarders Rejoice As Metro Ski Areas Start To Reopen

AFTON, Minn. (WCCO) — Winter sports are officially back in the Upper Midwest. Several local ski areas reopened for the season this week, just in time for the Thanksgiving break. Afton Alps opened Wednesday afternoon, and skiers and snowboarders quickly lined up to take their first runs of the year. In Wisconsin, Trollhaugen Outdoor Recreation Area opened earlier Thanksgiving week thanks to hard-working snow machines battling mild temperatures. “Unfortunately Mother Nature had other plans this year, and we started a bit later than we have in the past,” Trollhaugen Marketing Director Marsha Hovey said. Despite a late start, Hovey anticipates another busy year. During...
CBS Boston

Wachusett Mountain Opens For 2021-2022 Ski Season

PRINCETON (CBS) — Wachusett Mountain is welcoming skiers and snowboarders to the mountain once again. The 2021-2022 season began on Saturday. Four trails and four lifts opened starting at 7:30 a.m. Crews have been working hard to make snow since we haven’t had anything measurable so far this year. The mountain will be open until 7 p.m. this opening weekend.
9&10 News

Antrim Ski Academy Brings Back The Ski Swap

From equipment to clothing, the Antrim Ski Academy provided skiers and snowboarders with everything this morning to prepare for the season. The annual “Ski Swap” returned for the 26th year, after taking last year off. Shanty Creek Resort Director of Snow Sports Steve Kershner says not having the event makes...
conwaydailysun.com

Judge, late Gravink honored by Ski Museum with 'Spirit of Skiing' awards

BRETTON WOODS — On a fittingly snowy night, the New England Ski Museum held its 2021 annual business/dinner meeting at the Omni Mount Washington Resort last Saturday. The event was highlighted by the “Spirit of Skiing” awards presented to former longtime Wildcat Mountain General Manager Stan Judge, 94, of Shelburne and to the late Loon general manager and Attitash president, Phil Gravink (1935-2020).
SHELBURNE, NH

