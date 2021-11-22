Sheet Pan Curried Butternut Squash Soup

Because you want flaky crust with every last bite. You might be asking, what is wrong with a regular Chicken Pot Pie? Nothing, absolutely nothing. They’re nearly perfect. But! If you happened to appreciate a ratio of flaky crust to filling or if you had a whole lot of people to feed you might want to look at our Sheet Pan Chicken Pot Pie. It has everything you know and love – a slightly creamy, saucy chicken filling studded with carrots, celery, onion, and peas that’s surrounded by impossibly flaky crust – there’s just more of it. More buttery crisp crust, more pot pie to go around, but all the same amazing comforting flavor.

