Plans for new homeless shelter in Menomonie are in the works

This is a preliminary artist’s rendering of a homeless shelter Stepping Stones of Dunn County is proposing to build in Menomonie. Contributed artwork

MENOMONIE — The number of people seeking emergency shelter in Dunn County is on the rise and exceeding the capacity of local facilities to house them.

Stepping Stones of Dunn County provided 6,300 nights of shelter to the homeless in 2020 and is on pace to increase that by more than 40% to at least 9,000 this year.

“Stepping Stones is providing twice the number of shelter nights that the program typically did prior to the pandemic, but we have averaged 28 households on our waitlist in 2021,” said Padraig Gallagher, the nonprofit’s executive director, adding that the number of families on the list was up to 41 Monday as temperatures fall and the need for shelter grows more urgent.

While some of the clients are housed in Stepping Stones’ two apartment-style shelters in Menomonie, the majority have been sheltered through local hotels, primarily through temporary COVID-19 relief grants.

Recognizing that such a solution is expensive, temporary and unsustainable, the nonprofit’s board of directors is pursuing plans to build a new shelter that could accommodate up to 20 homeless adults in single-bed rooms.

The goal of the design is to minimize the risk associated with congregate living during pandemics.

“The board has made a decision that we need to make some things happen,” Gallagher said.

Stepping Stones officials have worked with Cedar Falls Building Systems to create preliminary plans for a 5,800-square-foot shelter on property Stepping Stones already owns at 1620 Stout Road. The proposed facility, with an estimated price tag of slightly less than $1.5 million, would include a community dining area, small commercial kitchen, laundry room, secure storage, staff desk in view of all common areas and a community resource office for partner agency services.

Stepping Stones partnered with the city of Menomonie to apply this month for a grant from the State of Wisconsin Neighborhood Investment Fund that would pay for the entire project. Grant recipients will be announced in January.

A backup option, in the event the project is not awarded a grant, would be to raise money for the shelter through a capital campaign. Stepping Stones is working with Mark Davy & Associates of Minneapolis to conduct a feasibility study for a capital campaign.

“The feasibility study will be an instrumental first step in engaging the community in this project and providing a roadmap for future fundraising efforts,” Michael Davy said in a news release. “We look forward to receiving input from community leaders and potential donors on how to make this vision a reality.”

If the grant is awarded, the site will be prepared for the new facility during the 2022 building season. But if a capital campaign is needed, it would begin in early 2022 and likely span the majority of the year. Either way, Gallagher said, the goal is to have the shelter operating for the 2023-24 winter.

“There are a lot of people working to make this happen,” Gallagher said. “Regardless of how we get there, this will be a facility for the community to use to take care of its own.”

Two recent economic changes — the end of the pandemic-related surplus unemployment compensation payments and the completion of the national eviction moratorium — have magnified the challenges faced by the homeless in Dunn County, Gallagher said, noting that high real estate prices are prompting some landlords to view this as a prime time to sell rental properties.

“We already have a chronic affordable housing shortage here in Menomonie and Dunn County,” Gallagher said. “As people are trying to get on their feet and find stable employment and housing, their options are running pretty slim. It’s kind of a perfect storm making it really difficult for people.”