For the Dallas Cowboys, Week 10 could not have come fast enough. After an embarrassing home loss the week prior, another game was the only medicine. Unfortunately for the Atlanta Falcons, the Cowboys took all their medicine and then some. The Cowboys did exactly what you would hope a team with high aspirations should. In a game that was never in question, Dallas absolutely dismantled Atlanta 43-3, putting themselves right back on track.

