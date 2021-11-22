Join the CASA New Orleans Superhero Race

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Kenny Lopez
WGNO
WGNO
NEW ORLEANS — CASA New Orleans is wanting people to get individuals or teams together to participate in a 5K for kids, and you can dress like your favorite superhero. This fundraiser lasts from November 20, 2021 to December 6, 2021.

CASA New Orleans is Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children.

CASA New Orleans Superhero Race is easy and interactive, and they are asking people to set up a page on Facebook with donation links to have others support your 5K run in the name of CASA New Orleans and the Superhero Race. You can pick your day that you’d like to race.

To sign up an individual or to sign up for a team, you can do so at this link: https://runsignup.com/Race/LA/NewOrleans/SuperheroRaceCASA

You can pick your 5K route and you can run, jog, bike, or walk. For more information on how to take part is this special fundraiser, click HERE.

Of course they’d love it if you picked a superhero costume to wear to add to the fun.

They are asking participants to share their 5K experience on social media @CASANewOrleans #CASAnola #Casastbernard #Superherorace #SuperheroNOLA #runnola #changeachildstory #iamforthechildren #giveachildavoice

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

