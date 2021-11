WORCESTER - A report of an armed robbery led Police to a Main Street pizza shop on Monday, November 8, leading to the arrest of a man. Police arrived at Go Grande Pizza, at 1168 Main Street, shortly after 1:30 AM on Monday. Witnesses reported a male entered the store and began threatening those inside, saying he would shoot them. He also intentionally spit on a woman. When confronted, he took a fighting stance and threatened to fight them.

