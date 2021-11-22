ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson woman warns of holiday scams after Amtrak ticket is stolen

By Thao Ta
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Millions of people are expected to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, but one woman is now warning passengers to watch out for scammers.

Tracey Greene, who lives in Jackson, said she was the victim of an Amtrak ticket scam. When she attempted to board her fare on Sunday, she could not. Greene said she purchased her ticket on the Amtrak website. She said she received a call confirming her fare, but it turned out to be a scammer.

“Folks don’t have any remorse this time of year, especially during the holidays,” said Greene.

She said she doesn’t want anyone else to fall victim to a scam during the holidays.

Amtrak officials said the company will not call to confirm your fair. The only exception would be a service disruption.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

WJTV 12

WJTV 12

