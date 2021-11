Hornet is a storied nameplate in the motorcycle landscape. Well, it is everywhere but here, anyway. Back when the Hornet originally launched back in 1998 Chrysler still held the Hornet name in the U.S. market thanks to a long dead AMC product, so here it was known as the CB600F. Maybe it would have done better with a name instead of alphanumeric soup, but it gained a huge following in Europe and sort of died on the vine here in the U.S. Now it’s time for the Hornet name to come back, and hopefully be a global name as it has always deserved to be.

