Round Rock, TX

More than 6,000 housing units now under development in Round Rock

By Brooke Sjoberg
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Round Rock Planning and Development Services shared an annual update on the city’s 2030 comprehensive plan implementation with the City Council during its Nov. 18 meeting, referencing an earlier presentation that stated more than 6,000 units of housing are under development within the city limits. Department Director Brad Wiseman...

