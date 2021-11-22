ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chateau d'Armailhac 2017

vinepair.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCold Weather Hibernation, Date Night, Holiday Meals. It's dark, dense and a little pruney. This wine has...

vinepair.com

vinepair.com

Choose Your Own Adventure Stout Recipes

Let’s get back to the basics with one of the most versatile and forgiving beer styles: the stout. The roasted malts used in stout recipes naturally have familiar notes of dark chocolate, French roast coffee, or, if you veer in certain directions, sticky dried figs or brown sugar. What’s great...
vinepair.com

Chateau Massereau Tradition 2018

Dinner Parties, Weekday Dinner Pairings, Wine And Cheese Night. Bright with punchy fruit, this wine has a savory aroma, followed by black and blueberry fruit on the nose. It's earthy, a little funky, and ready for a charcuterie board.
vinepair.com

Chateau Cantemerle Haut-Medoc 2016

Dinner Parties, Steak Dinner, Wine And Cheese Night. This wine is on the leaner side and smells of white pepper and berries underneath river rock minerality. It has good texture; the tannins are there but overpowering — letting the mild fruit core shine.
vinepair.com

Chateau Aney Haut-Medoc Cru Bourgeois 2014

Dinner Parties, Dinner With The Parents, Holiday Meals. This wine smells like strawberries, blackberries, and wet-stone minerality. There is a saline vibe on the nose that messes with the berry fruit but brings the intensity of savoriness. It's still light and bright on the palate. Over time, the fruit will come out more. It could easily go another five-10 years in the cellar.
vinepair.com

The Best Three-Ingredient Cocktail Recipes

Here at VinePair, we don’t shy away from elaborate cocktail projects. We’ll clarify and infuse and fat-wash when the occasion calls for it. But when making cocktails at home, complex recipes requiring a laundry list of ingredients or labor-intensive techniques are sometimes more effort than we’re looking to expend after a long week.
vinepair.com

Apple Cinnamon Mule

The Apple Cinnamon Mule is a seasonal alternative for anyone looking to add fall flavors to a fresh-tasting vodka classic. To prepare, shake Ketel One Vodka, apple cider and lime juice over ice, strain into an iconic copper mug and top with your favorite ginger beer. Be sure to garnish with an apple slice and a cinnamon stick for a festive touch that completes this spicy sweet cocktail.
vinepair.com

The Gin Rickey Recipe

Quaffable and refreshing, the Gin Rickey has long been a favorite of politicians and Washingtonians alike, blending the best aspects of other popular cocktails like the whiskey highball and gin and tonic. The Rickey cocktail was created by Joe Rickey, a Missouri lobbyist and Civil War veteran, in the late...
vinepair.com

The Cantarito Recipe

Think of the Cantarito as a love-child between the Paloma and Hurricane — punchy and refreshing with ingredients like fresh orange, lime, grapefruit juice, and a satisfying splash of grapefruit soda. This tequila-based drink is traditionally made in the bars and cafés of Jalisco, Mexico. It’s most often served in...
vinepair.com

Lemorton Selection Calvados Domfrontais

Pick up a bottle of this Calvados andyou'll be armed with one of the most interesting and versatile spirits going. Made using a blend of apple and pear ciders, which age in barrel for close to a year prior to distillation, the spirit then rests in oak for almost three years before release. The effect is an expectedly complex, nuanced brandy, which sings with notes of sour apples, and lands crisp, tart, and fruity on the palate. Sip neat or enjoy mixed in cocktails either as the main spirit component or a nifty modifier.
vinepair.com

Ask a Bartender: Why Are Bitters Used in So Many Cocktails?

Potent, bright, and impossibly complex, bitters are a mainstay behind bars for good reason. As prominent at dives as they are at high-end lounges, the ingredient has found its way into many of the world’s most popular cocktails. But what exactly are bitters? And why are they such an important...
vinepair.com

Suyo Pisco Review

Suyo collaborates with multiple small-scale Peruvian producers to release its expressions on a batch by batch basis. This bottle is a wonderful reminder of what the pisco category has to offer. For while this would absolutely dazzle in the spirit's namesake sour cocktail, it offers much more. Its nose begins with fresh orchard fruit aromas, with a slightly sour and smokey funk. The palate is tart and tangy, and finishes with a crisp crack of pepper. Enjoy in highballs, neat, stirred reimaginings of classics, and — of course — the Pisco Sour.
vinepair.com

Isle of Harris Gin

Multiple gin producers are nowadays turning to local ingredients to convey a sense of place in their botanical bill. But how many can boast hand-harvested underwater ingredients in their composition? Locally gathered sugar kelp takes pride of place in this gin's recipe, infusing the spirit with notes of salty seawater and a subtle sweetness. Enjoy in olive-garnished Martinis.
vinepair.com

The Best Bordeaux Under $75

One of the most famous wine regions in the world, Bordeaux produces world-class blends made predominantly from Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot. The region, located on the west coast of central France, is known for its age-worthy reds and hefty price tags. And while some of the most prized Bordeaux wines...
