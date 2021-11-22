Charitable giving in North Carolina declined during the pandemic

Local charities can be life savers and they need our help now more than ever.

The NC Secretary of State Elaine Marshall is encouraging people to keep supporting nonprofits in our community.

"We need the public to be as generous as possible to the good groups accomplishing many important things," said Marshall.

Her office released a report showing that during the COVID-19 pandemic, overall giving to professional fundraisers declined by an estimated $10.8 million since their 2019-2020 analysis.

Miss Marcella Thompson of East Durham manages a nonprofit called The Mustard Seed Project.

She feeds 200 families a week thanks to donated food and money.

Thompson says inflation and the rising costs of gas is hurting her budget.

"We do need support," said Thompson. "Nobody that works with us gets a salary, gets paid. Nothing. And it goes directly to what we do."