ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Charitable giving in North Carolina declined during the pandemic

By Tim Pulliam
ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oeu6M_0d4HycKK00

Local charities can be life savers and they need our help now more than ever.

The NC Secretary of State Elaine Marshall is encouraging people to keep supporting nonprofits in our community.

"We need the public to be as generous as possible to the good groups accomplishing many important things," said Marshall.

RELATED: Food Bank facing challenges days before Thanksgiving

Her office released a report showing that during the COVID-19 pandemic, overall giving to professional fundraisers declined by an estimated $10.8 million since their 2019-2020 analysis.

Miss Marcella Thompson of East Durham manages a nonprofit called The Mustard Seed Project.

She feeds 200 families a week thanks to donated food and money.

Thompson says inflation and the rising costs of gas is hurting her budget.

"We do need support," said Thompson. "Nobody that works with us gets a salary, gets paid. Nothing. And it goes directly to what we do."

Giving Tuesday is next week on November 30. Facebook is matching donations people make to charities, including for
Miss Marcella's Mustard Seed Project .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elaine Marshall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Giving Tuesday#Charity#State#The Mustard Seed Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Charities
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
46K+
Followers
6K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy