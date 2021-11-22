Chateau Massereau Tradition 2018

To talk about the tamale is to talk about time writ large through food, to recognize interwoven histories across centuries, continents, and generations within families. The word “tamale” is derived from the word tamalii, an Aztec word meaning, “wrapped food.” This compact creation of corn masa, filled with any combination of meat or vegetables and wrapped in corn husks, has satiated appetites dating as far back as 5,000 BC. Migrating north in the packs of Spanish soldiers, the tamale came to the land now known as New Mexico, where the hardiness and portability of a self-wrapped meal is perfect daily sustenance for the modern-day college student or grandma on the go.
