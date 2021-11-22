ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chateau Massereau Tradition 2018

By Keith Beavers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDinner Parties, Weekday Dinner Pairings, Wine And Cheese Night. Bright with punchy fruit,...

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
Throw Your Avocado Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
EASY SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE

This easy sweet potato casserole makes a wonderful side dish for any holiday event or gathering. The dish is delicious for a weeknight because it is so easy to throw together when you are busy or tired. I love sweet potatoes anytime and can eat this right out of the refrigerator for a snack when I get hungry. You could easily double this recipe and it keeps well for several days. I love the crunch of the cornflakes along with the sweetness of the brown sugar. You might also like our recipe for maple bacon sweet potatoes.
Choose Your Own Adventure Stout Recipes

Let’s get back to the basics with one of the most versatile and forgiving beer styles: the stout. The roasted malts used in stout recipes naturally have familiar notes of dark chocolate, French roast coffee, or, if you veer in certain directions, sticky dried figs or brown sugar. What’s great...
Serving Up Traditional and Non-Traditional Favorites This Holiday

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market, visit www.pelkinsmeat.com. The holidays are fast approaching and Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market has several traditional...
Traditional Pispiza Recipe

Residents of the pispiza village are out of their burrows doing what prairie dogs to, primarily eating, others are lookouts. Big ones, little ones having brunch. A shot rings out. I bought my pispiza shooter when the Ruger 10/22 first came on the marker in the early 1970s. It was...
Chateau d'Armailhac 2017

Cold Weather Hibernation, Date Night, Holiday Meals. It's dark, dense and a little pruney. This wine has so much to give, but it needs a little more time. The tannins are dusty, and the nose is all fruit and spiced meat. It will open over time in a decanter but will really shine in five to 10 years.
Tamales and Tradition

To talk about the tamale is to talk about time writ large through food, to recognize interwoven histories across centuries, continents, and generations within families. The word “tamale” is derived from the word tamalii, an Aztec word meaning, “wrapped food.” This compact creation of corn masa, filled with any combination of meat or vegetables and wrapped in corn husks, has satiated appetites dating as far back as 5,000 BC. Migrating north in the packs of Spanish soldiers, the tamale came to the land now known as New Mexico, where the hardiness and portability of a self-wrapped meal is perfect daily sustenance for the modern-day college student or grandma on the go.
Chateau Meyney 2014

Date Night, Dinner Parties, Dinner With The Parents. You can smell how well-structured the wine is. It has a blackberry and graphite thing going on on the nose, followed by a wet stone minerality. There's a meatiness to this wine as it opens up, with aromas of steak tartare on the nose. The tannins are present yet woven into the wine, the core of fruit can be felt on the palate, and the acidity is just right — letting the fruit and tannin come to the fore.
Chateau Aney Haut-Medoc Cru Bourgeois 2014

Dinner Parties, Dinner With The Parents, Holiday Meals. This wine smells like strawberries, blackberries, and wet-stone minerality. There is a saline vibe on the nose that messes with the berry fruit but brings the intensity of savoriness. It's still light and bright on the palate. Over time, the fruit will come out more. It could easily go another five-10 years in the cellar.
Chateau Cantemerle Haut-Medoc 2016

Dinner Parties, Steak Dinner, Wine And Cheese Night. This wine is on the leaner side and smells of white pepper and berries underneath river rock minerality. It has good texture; the tannins are there but overpowering — letting the mild fruit core shine.
Reclaiming Ohlone Tradition

Meet Vincent Medina (Muwekma Ohlone) and Louis Trevino (Rumsen Ohlone), and learn about their work to bring Ohlone languages and foods, following in the footsteps of those who lived before. About Vincent Medina. Vincent Medina (Muwekma Ohlone) is a leader in the efforts to strengthen the Chochenyo Ohlone language. Vincent...
Spectacular Sides for Thanksgiving Dinner

We all have our favorite Thanksgiving dishes. Mashed potatoes or sweet potatoes (don’t forget the tiny marshmallows on top!), cornbread or chestnut stuffing, Brussel sprouts or collard greens and homemade or jellied cranberry sauce. Roasted turkey may take center stage on your Thanksgiving table, but delicious and delightful sides are always a highlight of this holiday meal. It is a pleasure to share my family’s treasured Thanksgiving side dish recipes with you.
The Cantarito Recipe

Think of the Cantarito as a love-child between the Paloma and Hurricane — punchy and refreshing with ingredients like fresh orange, lime, grapefruit juice, and a satisfying splash of grapefruit soda. This tequila-based drink is traditionally made in the bars and cafés of Jalisco, Mexico. It’s most often served in...
The Gin Rickey Recipe

Quaffable and refreshing, the Gin Rickey has long been a favorite of politicians and Washingtonians alike, blending the best aspects of other popular cocktails like the whiskey highball and gin and tonic. The Rickey cocktail was created by Joe Rickey, a Missouri lobbyist and Civil War veteran, in the late...
The Best Three-Ingredient Cocktail Recipes

Here at VinePair, we don’t shy away from elaborate cocktail projects. We’ll clarify and infuse and fat-wash when the occasion calls for it. But when making cocktails at home, complex recipes requiring a laundry list of ingredients or labor-intensive techniques are sometimes more effort than we’re looking to expend after a long week.
Apple Cinnamon Mule

The Apple Cinnamon Mule is a seasonal alternative for anyone looking to add fall flavors to a fresh-tasting vodka classic. To prepare, shake Ketel One Vodka, apple cider and lime juice over ice, strain into an iconic copper mug and top with your favorite ginger beer. Be sure to garnish with an apple slice and a cinnamon stick for a festive touch that completes this spicy sweet cocktail.
Tradition in a Skillet

The holidays bring about a fresh deference for traditions. We break out the heirloom recipes, feed nostalgia with timeless movies and music, and we rely on multi-generational gatherings to help connect old school traditions with the new wave trends. Chef Vincent Huynh, the culinary director at Indianola in East Downtown...
The Best Bordeaux Under $75

One of the most famous wine regions in the world, Bordeaux produces world-class blends made predominantly from Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot. The region, located on the west coast of central France, is known for its age-worthy reds and hefty price tags. And while some of the most prized Bordeaux wines...
