I’m not sure if anyone will be able to stop Jonathan Taylor for the rest of the year. Taylor ran all over the Bills, logging 185 yards and four touchdowns on the day. This week, Taylor and the Colts will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have the best rushing defense in the league. Tampa Bay only allows 78.4 yards on the ground per game, which is just over half of what Taylor is averaging over the last five weeks.

NFL ・ 48 MINUTES AGO