Public Health

November 22nd COVID-19: New Cases and Hospitalizations Increasing

calculatedriskblog.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CDC is the source for all data. According to the CDC, on Vaccinations. Total doses administered: 452,657,967, as of a week ago 442,005,260, or 1.52 million doses per day. 1 Minimum to achieve "herd immunity" (estimated between 70% and 85%). 2my goals to stop daily posts,. 37-day average...

www.calculatedriskblog.com

Comments / 2

WOWO News

Six northeast Indiana counties now in the red on most recent COVID-19 map

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Six northeast Indiana counties are now in the red on the state’s most recent COVID-19 tracking map. The Journal Gazette reports that LaGrange, Steuben, DeKalb, Noble, Wabash, and Whitley meet the classification of a county with high spread. Allen County meets the requirement to fall into the red category with new cases, but misses the mark because of a positivity rate of only 12.85%, short of the required 15%.
INDIANA STATE
KXRM

Colorado doctor weighs in on new COVID variant omicron

DENVER (KDVR) — The U.S. has now restricted travel from South Africa and seven other countries in the region beginning Monday due to a new COVID-19 variant. The new variant, omicron, caused a significant spike in cases in South Africa and neighboring countries in a period of 10 days. “It looks like it was first collected in Botswana and South Africa 10 […]
COLORADO STATE
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: 620 Hospitalized As Key Metrics Rise

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 691 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths, according to state health department data released Saturday morning. The percentage of people testing positive increased by 0.27% to 4.36%. Hospitalizations increased by 26 to 620. Of those hospitalized, 448 adults are in acute care and 166 adults are in intensive care. Four children are in acute care and two is in intensive care. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. In an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious...
MARYLAND STATE
theeastcountygazette.com

Massachusetts Covid-19: 7,000 New Cases and 43 Vaccinated Americans Found Dead!

According to health officials, nearly 7,000 new cases of breakthrough influenza emerged in Massachusetts over the past week, and 43 people died. 6,917 new cases related to Covid-19 infections in vaccinated people were reported last week, with an additional 205 vaccinated people being hospitalized, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

CDC releases statement on Omicron variant

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNE)- The CDC have released a statement on the newly discovered Omicron (B.1.1.529) COVID-19 variant, which was labeled a Variant of Concern by the World Health Organization on November 26. “On November 26, 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) classified a new variant, B.1.1.529, as a Variant of Concern and has named it Omicron. No cases of this...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, November 26

Note: Today's data is for the period ending 4 a.m. Wednesday. Data for over the Thanksgiving period (4 a.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Friday) will be released Monday. Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 4,131 newly reported cases and 56 newly reported deaths, bringing the state's COVID-19 death toll to 9,338.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: State Tallies More Than 10,000 Reinfections Since Pandemic’s Start

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As post-Thanksgiving crowds hit stores for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday deals, health officials in Minnesota report 4,131 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 deaths. In all, the state has seen 895,229 COVID-19 cases since March of 2020 and 9,338 total deaths. There have been more than 10,000 reinfections in the state since the pandemic started. The positivity rate is holding at 11% as of Wednesday (due to data lag), but that’s still above the “high risk” threshold and a figure not seen since December 2020. The state is seeing 75.6 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents;...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida Ranks First In CDC’S Thanksgiving Week COVID-19 Death Forecast

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The CDC published its latest predictions in the fight against the coronavirus and said it expects an increase in COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations over the next four weeks, according to its new ensemble forecasts. According to Johns Hopkins University, the current COVID-related death toll in the US now stands at 773,000. The CDC forecasts suggest, by December 18, the new death toll could be between 794,000 and 822,000. The agency also predicts hospitals are likely to admit more than 12,000 new COVID patients in the next four weeks. Florida ranks the No. 1 state for predicted number of COVID-19 deaths for the week ending Nov. 28 with 279. Last week, there were 19 new COVID-19 deaths in Florida, which is a change of +1368%. Factors that could throw off the forecasts range from the rise of new variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 to the start of a new flu epidemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wflx.com

Florida's COVID-19 numbers Thanksgiving 2021 vs Thanksgiving 2020

As Floridians gather to share what they're thankful for, COVID-19 positivity and hospitalization numbers are down in our state compared to this time last year. According to the CDC, the statewide first-time positivity rate was 7.1% daily last Thanksgiving, but this year it's at 2.5% weekly. Health officials have aimed to keep it below 5 percent.
FLORIDA STATE
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: 12,072 additional cases over two days with 3,465 hospitalized

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 5,950 additional coronavirus cases on Thanksgiving and 6,122 on Friday, for a two-day total of 12,072. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 6,039 cases per day, up 51.9% over the last 30 days. To date, there have been 1.72 million infections statewide. Case counts have been rising over the past month, most rapidly in counties ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 2-Day Total Of 1,324 New Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,324 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths over the past 48 hours. Of the new cases, 1,121 are confirmed cases and 203 are probable. This is the COVID-19 Update for Nov. 26, 2021. In the last 48 hours, 1,324 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 1,121 are confirmed cases and 203 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/1NJwsCbj54 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) November 26, 2021 There have been 9,253 total hospitalizations and 148,118 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,439. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WTKR

Virginia Beach reports highest local COVID-19 case increase in a day

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state. According to their website, there are now 962,472 total cases, 710,878 of which are confirmed and 251,954 are probable. There are 14,616 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 12,272 being confirmed and 2,344 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,781, and deaths are up by 19 since Wednesday.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

