PerkinElmer launches cloud based solution to enable remote lab management

By Heather Hall
rdworldonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerkinElmer announces the launch of its PKeye Workflow Monitor, a cloud-based platform enabling laboratory personnel to remotely manage and monitor their PerkinElmer instruments and workflows in real-time. The PKeye Workflow Monitor offers scientists and researchers 24/7 access and visibility into their laboratory operations. With a cloud-based web design and...

www.rdworldonline.com

