Chateau Marojallia 2018

By Keith Beavers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong-Term Aging, Treat Yo'self, Winning Over the Boss. This Bordeaux is heady with jammy, savory vibes....

Chateau Cantemerle Haut-Medoc 2016

Dinner Parties, Steak Dinner, Wine And Cheese Night. This wine is on the leaner side and smells of white pepper and berries underneath river rock minerality. It has good texture; the tannins are there but overpowering — letting the mild fruit core shine.
TASTE: Irresistible desserts for the holidays

It’s the holiday season and time for festive celebrations at home and with friends. Fill your dessert table with unique sweets, themed treats, and a whole host of taste tempting cakes, pies, and cookies. One of my favorite seasonal treats is very simple oatmeal cranberry cookie that has the “just the right amount” of white chocolate and brown sugar to sweeten it. Over the holidays, enjoy the small dinner parties as well as the large family buffets--those occasions where everyone brings a favorite dish--but be sure to save room for dessert.
Choose Your Own Adventure Stout Recipes

Let’s get back to the basics with one of the most versatile and forgiving beer styles: the stout. The roasted malts used in stout recipes naturally have familiar notes of dark chocolate, French roast coffee, or, if you veer in certain directions, sticky dried figs or brown sugar. What’s great...
The Cantarito Recipe

Think of the Cantarito as a love-child between the Paloma and Hurricane — punchy and refreshing with ingredients like fresh orange, lime, grapefruit juice, and a satisfying splash of grapefruit soda. This tequila-based drink is traditionally made in the bars and cafés of Jalisco, Mexico. It’s most often served in...
Chateau d'Armailhac 2017

Cold Weather Hibernation, Date Night, Holiday Meals. It's dark, dense and a little pruney. This wine has so much to give, but it needs a little more time. The tannins are dusty, and the nose is all fruit and spiced meat. It will open over time in a decanter but will really shine in five to 10 years.
Chateau Massereau Tradition 2018

Dinner Parties, Weekday Dinner Pairings, Wine And Cheese Night. Bright with punchy fruit, this wine has a savory aroma, followed by black and blueberry fruit on the nose. It's earthy, a little funky, and ready for a charcuterie board.
The Best Bordeaux Under $75

One of the most famous wine regions in the world, Bordeaux produces world-class blends made predominantly from Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot. The region, located on the west coast of central France, is known for its age-worthy reds and hefty price tags. And while some of the most prized Bordeaux wines...
The Best Three-Ingredient Cocktail Recipes

Here at VinePair, we don’t shy away from elaborate cocktail projects. We’ll clarify and infuse and fat-wash when the occasion calls for it. But when making cocktails at home, complex recipes requiring a laundry list of ingredients or labor-intensive techniques are sometimes more effort than we’re looking to expend after a long week.
This Thanksgiving, Add Bourbon (Two Ways!) to Your Pecan Pie

When it comes to desserts, VinePair readers may know that bourbon goes with everything. That feels especially true when it comes to an essential Thanksgiving sweet: pecan pie. With its warm, nutty, maple-vanilla essence, bourbon truly shines when it mingles with pecans and ooey-gooey goodness. While corn syrup is a...
Lemorton Selection Calvados Domfrontais

Pick up a bottle of this Calvados andyou'll be armed with one of the most interesting and versatile spirits going. Made using a blend of apple and pear ciders, which age in barrel for close to a year prior to distillation, the spirit then rests in oak for almost three years before release. The effect is an expectedly complex, nuanced brandy, which sings with notes of sour apples, and lands crisp, tart, and fruity on the palate. Sip neat or enjoy mixed in cocktails either as the main spirit component or a nifty modifier.
Isle of Harris Gin

Multiple gin producers are nowadays turning to local ingredients to convey a sense of place in their botanical bill. But how many can boast hand-harvested underwater ingredients in their composition? Locally gathered sugar kelp takes pride of place in this gin's recipe, infusing the spirit with notes of salty seawater and a subtle sweetness. Enjoy in olive-garnished Martinis.
Ask a Bartender: Why Are Bitters Used in So Many Cocktails?

Potent, bright, and impossibly complex, bitters are a mainstay behind bars for good reason. As prominent at dives as they are at high-end lounges, the ingredient has found its way into many of the world’s most popular cocktails. But what exactly are bitters? And why are they such an important...
Suyo Pisco Review

Suyo collaborates with multiple small-scale Peruvian producers to release its expressions on a batch by batch basis. This bottle is a wonderful reminder of what the pisco category has to offer. For while this would absolutely dazzle in the spirit's namesake sour cocktail, it offers much more. Its nose begins with fresh orchard fruit aromas, with a slightly sour and smokey funk. The palate is tart and tangy, and finishes with a crisp crack of pepper. Enjoy in highballs, neat, stirred reimaginings of classics, and — of course — the Pisco Sour.
Crack Potatoes

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Crack Potatoes are an easy, cheesy, creamy way to enjoy a flavor-packed potato side quickly made into a casserole. This recipe is a simple combination of pantry staples mixed with frozen hash brown, bacon, and ranch that are quickly stirred together and baked until hot and bubbly.
Easy Peanut Butter Fudge

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This creamy peanut butter fudge recipe is easy and quick, uses only a few simple ingredients, and can be prepared using a common kitchen appliance – the microwave. The perfect Christmas dessert or make it any time of the year!
Whipped shortbread cookies

One of our most popular cookie recipes this year! Each bite of these delicate, buttery cookies melts in your mouth. A note on butter: For these whipped shortbread cookies, we prefer to leave the butter out overnight (although the warmer your kitchen, the less time it will need to come up to temperature). To ensure your batter becomes soft enough to be easily piped, the butter should be so malleable that it can be dipped into with a spoon.
Banana Éclair 15-Minutes Cake

This banana éclair cake is so creamy and delicious! It is very simple to make. You will need 15 minutes to prepare it plus around 4 hours to set. Here is the recipe:. 12 oz. whipped topping, thawed (I used Cool Whip) 6 bananas, thinly sliced. For the glaze:. 1...
Prime Rib Perfection

Refrigerate the prime rib overnight and let it come to room temperature for about two hours before cooking. Mix pepper, salt, garlic, rosemary (or thyme) in a bowl. Apply oil to all sides and then season the prime rib about two hours before cooking. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.
Why a Bottle of Liquor Makes for the Ultimate Gift for Your Boss

The holiday season will be here before you know it, and that means the mad scramble for gifts has begun. You’ve probably started a rough draft list of gift ideas for family, friends, and colleagues, but what about the one person at work you might feel the need to really impress? Indeed, the art of selecting the right gift for your boss is a delicate challenge. Hopefully, that person is not the type to fire you because of an underwhelming holiday gift (HR wouldn’t approve of that anyway). But an exceptional present might just give you the edge over Jared in Accounting to get into the boss’s good graces. A bottle of premium booze is always a great gift idea to consider. There are endless options to choose from, which is a good thing but can also mean you might need a little help sifting through categories and styles. Here are some worthy contenders in the world of Scotch whisky, tequila, vodka, and Canadian whisky, all of which would make a very spirited impression on the boss.
