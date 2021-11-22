ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Chateau Cantemerle Haut-Medoc 2016

By Keith Beavers
vinepair.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDinner Parties, Steak Dinner, Wine And Cheese Night. This wine is on the leaner...

vinepair.com

Comments / 0

Related
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES
vinepair.com

Choose Your Own Adventure Stout Recipes

Let’s get back to the basics with one of the most versatile and forgiving beer styles: the stout. The roasted malts used in stout recipes naturally have familiar notes of dark chocolate, French roast coffee, or, if you veer in certain directions, sticky dried figs or brown sugar. What’s great...
RECIPES
vinepair.com

Chateau Marojallia 2018

Long-Term Aging, Treat Yo'self, Winning Over the Boss. This Bordeaux is heady with jammy, savory vibes. Smells of white pepper, blackberry coulis, and balsamic fill your senses. It's so ready to drink now. The fruit defines the palate and the tannin structure doesn't overwhelm. There's good acidity to hold up the density of the fruit.
DRINKS
vinepair.com

This Thanksgiving, Add Bourbon (Two Ways!) to Your Pecan Pie

When it comes to desserts, VinePair readers may know that bourbon goes with everything. That feels especially true when it comes to an essential Thanksgiving sweet: pecan pie. With its warm, nutty, maple-vanilla essence, bourbon truly shines when it mingles with pecans and ooey-gooey goodness. While corn syrup is a...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chateau#Wine#Dinner Parties#Merlot#Cabernet Franc#Food Drink#Beverages#Steak Dinner#Petit Verdot
vinepair.com

Chateau Meyney 2014

Date Night, Dinner Parties, Dinner With The Parents. You can smell how well-structured the wine is. It has a blackberry and graphite thing going on on the nose, followed by a wet stone minerality. There's a meatiness to this wine as it opens up, with aromas of steak tartare on the nose. The tannins are present yet woven into the wine, the core of fruit can be felt on the palate, and the acidity is just right — letting the fruit and tannin come to the fore.
DRINKS
vinepair.com

Chateau Massereau Tradition 2018

Dinner Parties, Weekday Dinner Pairings, Wine And Cheese Night. Bright with punchy fruit, this wine has a savory aroma, followed by black and blueberry fruit on the nose. It's earthy, a little funky, and ready for a charcuterie board.
DRINKS
vinepair.com

The Gin Rickey Recipe

Quaffable and refreshing, the Gin Rickey has long been a favorite of politicians and Washingtonians alike, blending the best aspects of other popular cocktails like the whiskey highball and gin and tonic. The Rickey cocktail was created by Joe Rickey, a Missouri lobbyist and Civil War veteran, in the late...
FOOD & DRINKS
vinepair.com

The Best Three-Ingredient Cocktail Recipes

Here at VinePair, we don’t shy away from elaborate cocktail projects. We’ll clarify and infuse and fat-wash when the occasion calls for it. But when making cocktails at home, complex recipes requiring a laundry list of ingredients or labor-intensive techniques are sometimes more effort than we’re looking to expend after a long week.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
vinepair.com

The Best Bordeaux Under $75

One of the most famous wine regions in the world, Bordeaux produces world-class blends made predominantly from Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot. The region, located on the west coast of central France, is known for its age-worthy reds and hefty price tags. And while some of the most prized Bordeaux wines...
DRINKS
vinepair.com

Apple Cinnamon Mule

The Apple Cinnamon Mule is a seasonal alternative for anyone looking to add fall flavors to a fresh-tasting vodka classic. To prepare, shake Ketel One Vodka, apple cider and lime juice over ice, strain into an iconic copper mug and top with your favorite ginger beer. Be sure to garnish with an apple slice and a cinnamon stick for a festive touch that completes this spicy sweet cocktail.
FOOD & DRINKS
vinepair.com

Lemorton Selection Calvados Domfrontais

Pick up a bottle of this Calvados andyou'll be armed with one of the most interesting and versatile spirits going. Made using a blend of apple and pear ciders, which age in barrel for close to a year prior to distillation, the spirit then rests in oak for almost three years before release. The effect is an expectedly complex, nuanced brandy, which sings with notes of sour apples, and lands crisp, tart, and fruity on the palate. Sip neat or enjoy mixed in cocktails either as the main spirit component or a nifty modifier.
DRINKS
vinepair.com

The Cantarito Recipe

Think of the Cantarito as a love-child between the Paloma and Hurricane — punchy and refreshing with ingredients like fresh orange, lime, grapefruit juice, and a satisfying splash of grapefruit soda. This tequila-based drink is traditionally made in the bars and cafés of Jalisco, Mexico. It’s most often served in...
RECIPES
vinepair.com

Isle of Harris Gin

Multiple gin producers are nowadays turning to local ingredients to convey a sense of place in their botanical bill. But how many can boast hand-harvested underwater ingredients in their composition? Locally gathered sugar kelp takes pride of place in this gin's recipe, infusing the spirit with notes of salty seawater and a subtle sweetness. Enjoy in olive-garnished Martinis.
DRINKS
vinepair.com

Ask a Bartender: Why Are Bitters Used in So Many Cocktails?

Potent, bright, and impossibly complex, bitters are a mainstay behind bars for good reason. As prominent at dives as they are at high-end lounges, the ingredient has found its way into many of the world’s most popular cocktails. But what exactly are bitters? And why are they such an important...
DRINKS
vinepair.com

The 7 Best Tequilas to Gift This Holiday (2021)

By now, we all know that tequila is not just for summer sipping. The spirit is enjoyed year-round in myriad cocktails — from Mules to Toddies and everything in between. In recent years, though, it’s become something of a hot commodity, with limited-edition and small-batch expressions garnering the attention of spirits enthusiasts.
DRINKS
vinepair.com

Why a Bottle of Liquor Makes for the Ultimate Gift for Your Boss

The holiday season will be here before you know it, and that means the mad scramble for gifts has begun. You’ve probably started a rough draft list of gift ideas for family, friends, and colleagues, but what about the one person at work you might feel the need to really impress? Indeed, the art of selecting the right gift for your boss is a delicate challenge. Hopefully, that person is not the type to fire you because of an underwhelming holiday gift (HR wouldn’t approve of that anyway). But an exceptional present might just give you the edge over Jared in Accounting to get into the boss’s good graces. A bottle of premium booze is always a great gift idea to consider. There are endless options to choose from, which is a good thing but can also mean you might need a little help sifting through categories and styles. Here are some worthy contenders in the world of Scotch whisky, tequila, vodka, and Canadian whisky, all of which would make a very spirited impression on the boss.
DRINKS
vinepair.com

Is Natural Wine the Key to Unlocking Hard Cider’s Second Act?

Conversations about natural wine have been buzzing for the past few years, but the oft-misunderstood slice of beverage alcohol seems to (finally) be coming into its own. Plenty of drink lists, bottle shops, bars and even entire festivals are now dedicated to the naturally fermented, low-intervention, hand-picked hard grape juice. But as the segment continues to become more mainstream, drinkers dedicated to the process rather than the product may already be eyeing the next big thing.
DRINKS
vinepair.com

Suyo Pisco Review

Suyo collaborates with multiple small-scale Peruvian producers to release its expressions on a batch by batch basis. This bottle is a wonderful reminder of what the pisco category has to offer. For while this would absolutely dazzle in the spirit's namesake sour cocktail, it offers much more. Its nose begins with fresh orchard fruit aromas, with a slightly sour and smokey funk. The palate is tart and tangy, and finishes with a crisp crack of pepper. Enjoy in highballs, neat, stirred reimaginings of classics, and — of course — the Pisco Sour.
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy