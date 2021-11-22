ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Chateau Meyney 2014

vinepair.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDate Night, Dinner Parties, Dinner With The Parents. You can smell how well-structured the wine is. It has a blackberry and graphite...

vinepair.com

Comments / 0

Related
vinepair.com

Choose Your Own Adventure Stout Recipes

Let’s get back to the basics with one of the most versatile and forgiving beer styles: the stout. The roasted malts used in stout recipes naturally have familiar notes of dark chocolate, French roast coffee, or, if you veer in certain directions, sticky dried figs or brown sugar. What’s great...
RECIPES
vinepair.com

Chateau d'Armailhac 2017

Cold Weather Hibernation, Date Night, Holiday Meals. It's dark, dense and a little pruney. This wine has so much to give, but it needs a little more time. The tannins are dusty, and the nose is all fruit and spiced meat. It will open over time in a decanter but will really shine in five to 10 years.
DRINKS
vinepair.com

This Thanksgiving, Add Bourbon (Two Ways!) to Your Pecan Pie

When it comes to desserts, VinePair readers may know that bourbon goes with everything. That feels especially true when it comes to an essential Thanksgiving sweet: pecan pie. With its warm, nutty, maple-vanilla essence, bourbon truly shines when it mingles with pecans and ooey-gooey goodness. While corn syrup is a...
RECIPES
vinepair.com

Chateau Aney Haut-Medoc Cru Bourgeois 2014

Dinner Parties, Dinner With The Parents, Holiday Meals. This wine smells like strawberries, blackberries, and wet-stone minerality. There is a saline vibe on the nose that messes with the berry fruit but brings the intensity of savoriness. It's still light and bright on the palate. Over time, the fruit will come out more. It could easily go another five-10 years in the cellar.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chateau#Wine#Blackberry#Aromas#Food Drink#Beverages
vinepair.com

Chateau Massereau Tradition 2018

Dinner Parties, Weekday Dinner Pairings, Wine And Cheese Night. Bright with punchy fruit, this wine has a savory aroma, followed by black and blueberry fruit on the nose. It's earthy, a little funky, and ready for a charcuterie board.
DRINKS
vinepair.com

Apple Cinnamon Mule

The Apple Cinnamon Mule is a seasonal alternative for anyone looking to add fall flavors to a fresh-tasting vodka classic. To prepare, shake Ketel One Vodka, apple cider and lime juice over ice, strain into an iconic copper mug and top with your favorite ginger beer. Be sure to garnish with an apple slice and a cinnamon stick for a festive touch that completes this spicy sweet cocktail.
FOOD & DRINKS
vinepair.com

The Cantarito Recipe

Think of the Cantarito as a love-child between the Paloma and Hurricane — punchy and refreshing with ingredients like fresh orange, lime, grapefruit juice, and a satisfying splash of grapefruit soda. This tequila-based drink is traditionally made in the bars and cafés of Jalisco, Mexico. It’s most often served in...
RECIPES
vinepair.com

Ask a Bartender: Why Are Bitters Used in So Many Cocktails?

Potent, bright, and impossibly complex, bitters are a mainstay behind bars for good reason. As prominent at dives as they are at high-end lounges, the ingredient has found its way into many of the world’s most popular cocktails. But what exactly are bitters? And why are they such an important...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
vinepair.com

Why a Bottle of Liquor Makes for the Ultimate Gift for Your Boss

The holiday season will be here before you know it, and that means the mad scramble for gifts has begun. You’ve probably started a rough draft list of gift ideas for family, friends, and colleagues, but what about the one person at work you might feel the need to really impress? Indeed, the art of selecting the right gift for your boss is a delicate challenge. Hopefully, that person is not the type to fire you because of an underwhelming holiday gift (HR wouldn’t approve of that anyway). But an exceptional present might just give you the edge over Jared in Accounting to get into the boss’s good graces. A bottle of premium booze is always a great gift idea to consider. There are endless options to choose from, which is a good thing but can also mean you might need a little help sifting through categories and styles. Here are some worthy contenders in the world of Scotch whisky, tequila, vodka, and Canadian whisky, all of which would make a very spirited impression on the boss.
DRINKS
vinepair.com

The 7 Best Tequilas to Gift This Holiday (2021)

By now, we all know that tequila is not just for summer sipping. The spirit is enjoyed year-round in myriad cocktails — from Mules to Toddies and everything in between. In recent years, though, it’s become something of a hot commodity, with limited-edition and small-batch expressions garnering the attention of spirits enthusiasts.
DRINKS
vinepair.com

Suyo Pisco Review

Suyo collaborates with multiple small-scale Peruvian producers to release its expressions on a batch by batch basis. This bottle is a wonderful reminder of what the pisco category has to offer. For while this would absolutely dazzle in the spirit's namesake sour cocktail, it offers much more. Its nose begins with fresh orchard fruit aromas, with a slightly sour and smokey funk. The palate is tart and tangy, and finishes with a crisp crack of pepper. Enjoy in highballs, neat, stirred reimaginings of classics, and — of course — the Pisco Sour.
DRINKS
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES
vinepair.com

Isle of Harris Gin

Multiple gin producers are nowadays turning to local ingredients to convey a sense of place in their botanical bill. But how many can boast hand-harvested underwater ingredients in their composition? Locally gathered sugar kelp takes pride of place in this gin's recipe, infusing the spirit with notes of salty seawater and a subtle sweetness. Enjoy in olive-garnished Martinis.
DRINKS
vinepair.com

Is Natural Wine the Key to Unlocking Hard Cider’s Second Act?

Conversations about natural wine have been buzzing for the past few years, but the oft-misunderstood slice of beverage alcohol seems to (finally) be coming into its own. Plenty of drink lists, bottle shops, bars and even entire festivals are now dedicated to the naturally fermented, low-intervention, hand-picked hard grape juice. But as the segment continues to become more mainstream, drinkers dedicated to the process rather than the product may already be eyeing the next big thing.
DRINKS
Mashed

Throw Your Avocado Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thesouthernladycooks.com

EASY SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE

This easy sweet potato casserole makes a wonderful side dish for any holiday event or gathering. The dish is delicious for a weeknight because it is so easy to throw together when you are busy or tired. I love sweet potatoes anytime and can eat this right out of the refrigerator for a snack when I get hungry. You could easily double this recipe and it keeps well for several days. I love the crunch of the cornflakes along with the sweetness of the brown sugar. You might also like our recipe for maple bacon sweet potatoes.
RECIPES
vinepair.com

VinePair Podcast: The Cream Liqueur Category Is Absolutely Wild Right Now

A recent VinePair article examines the growing popularity of RumChata, a rum-based cream liqueur. The Midwest company is the No. 1 liqueur brand on social media and continues to spread across the country. And for good reason: It’s delicious. In this episode of the “VinePair Podcast,” hosts Adam Teeter, Joanna...
DRINKS
vinepair.com

11 Things You Should Know About Lillet

In the small town of Podensac just south of Bordeaux, the story of Lillet (pronounced lee-LAY) begins with two brothers: Paul and Raymond Lillet. Throughout their lives the Lillet brothers earned a living working as traders in fine wines, liqueurs, and spirits. As time went on, the two developed a new interest in distilling spirits, which led them to create the La Maison Lillet company in 1872. At its start, the Maison’s primary focus was on producing fruit liquors. However, 15 years later and with the introduction of Pierre (Raymond Lillet’s grandson) to the family business, La Maison Lillet began producing Kina Lillet, the brand’s first liqueur distinctly made with white wine from Bordeaux.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy