Military

Regional Military Affairs Committee meeting takes place Tuesday, November 23

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur next meeting of the Regional Military Affairs Committee will be this Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 3:30 p.m. in the. Military Veterans Resource Center, Building 244, just east of the main gate. You will need a...

Argus Observer Online

Officials cancel committee meeting for November

ONTARIO — According to an email update on Monday morning, Ontario Public Works will not have a regular meeting this month. Suzanne Mulvany, of Jacobs, Ontario’s Public Works contractor, said that the meeting was cancelled due to a lack of agenda items. The committed plans to meet for its regularly...
ONTARIO, OR
morriscountynj.gov

Youth Services Advisory Committee Meeting

This meeting will be held virtually. All meetings are held the third (3rd) Thursday of every month* at 2:30 p.m. These meetings are currently virtual. Email [email protected] for the link.
oc-breeze.com

Fullerton Elks Lodge honors veterans with Veterans Day Lunch

The Lodge honored veterans in our community by holding a lunch on Veterans Day. Over 100 people attended the lunch, most being veterans representing World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Middle East and Afghanistan conflicts. Fifty-six veterans were provided lunch, and an additional fifty-eight supporters purchased meals. A ceremony was held...
Watertown Public Opinion

Parks board meeting is Tuesday

Meets Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the field house, 1900 W. Kemp Ave. For a full agenda, visit watertown.civicweb.net/Portal/MeetingTypeList.aspx. Meets Monday at noon in the Municipal Utilities Boardroom, 901 Fourth Ave. S.W. Agenda items of note:. Approve 2022 utility rates. Approve 2022 budget. For a full agenda, visit https://watertownmu.com/about/public-docs/agendas-minutes/. Codington...
WATERTOWN, SD
stclairsville.com

City Council Building and Grounds Committee to meet on November 23 at 7:30 P.M.

FROM: Council President Jim Velas & Council Clerk Jacob Debertrand. __________________________________________________________________________________________. The ST. CLAIRSVILLE BUILDINGS & GROUNDS COMMITTEE will meet on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 7:30 P.M. Residents may attend this meeting. It should be noted that a mask requirement is in effect at this time for all City...
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH
abccolumbia.com

Columbia mayoral runoff election to take place Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Voters in the City of Columbia will soon head to the polls for the Mayoral Election runoff. Candidates Daniel Rickenmann and Tameika Isaac Devine will face off on Tuesday, November, 16th. In a recent interview with ABC Columbia both candidates discussed what tasks are first on...
COLUMBIA, SC
cambridgema.gov

Regular Meeting of the School Committee

Individuals must sign up in advance to provide public comments for the November 16,2021 Regular Meeting: The sign-up window is Friday, November 12, 2021 through Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 12 Noon (by phone) and 5:30 PM (online). • To sign up to call in using the ZOOM app on...
EDUCATION
kmaland.com

Committees formed for regional CTE center

(Hastings) -- Five people have been named to a subcommittee involved in the planning for a future CTE facility in Hastings. Members of an East Mills CTE steering committee recently held the latest meeting on the future conversion of the Hastings elementary building into the Regional Center for Career Technical Education in Southwest Iowa. At that meeting, members were named to a leadership subcommittee charged with sorting out the many details necessary to create the new center. Named to the subcommittee were Michelle Franks of Hastings, executive director of the Golden Hills Resource Conservation and Development, Karl Bormann of Red Oak, president of Houghton State Bank, Kattie Lewis of Emerson, a CTE adjunct instructor with Southwestern Community College, Mark Stearns of Emerson, a retired military veteran and East Mills School Board member, and Lindsey Sayers of Malvern, lead teacher at East Mills Junior/Senior High School.
HASTINGS, IA
kqradio.com

Van Diest Medical Center’s final meeting of 2021 is set for this Tuesday evening, November 23.

The final meeting for 2021 for the Van Diest Medical Center board of trustees will be this Tuesday evening, November 23 at 7:00 via the Go To Meeting conference system. The agenda includes the approval of capital and foundation requests and approval of the hospital’s annual report. There will be reports by Van Diest Medical Center CEO Lisa Ridge, public relations director Lori Foster, human resources director Amy Porter and a financial update by CFO Alice Heinrichs.
HEALTH SERVICES
kswo.com

VA Presumptive Conditions Campaign takes place late November

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Mary Culley with the VA Office of Tribal Government Relations, and Mat Bisbee with the Lawton Indian Hospital, joined 7News to talk about their upcoming Presumptive Conditions Event. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the Lawton Indian Health Service and the Fort Sill Apache Tribe of...
LAWTON, OK
oc-breeze.com

West OC Republican Women donate to Precious Life Shelter

West Orange County Republican Women Federated meetings uniquely feature community activities. At its November 13 meeting, members and guests brought items for new mothers and mothers-to-be at Precious Life Shelter. Located in Los Alamitos, Precious Life Shelter was founded in 1982 when Theresa and Dan Sherrin took four expectant homeless women into their home. Since that time the non-profit shelter has helped hundreds of homeless pregnant women to become self-reliant members of the community.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

The State of the District: Better together

Nearly 200 people joined Los Alamitos Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Andrew Pulver and the Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF) for the State of the District breakfast on Thursday, November 18. “It was an honor and a privilege for me to welcome our families and community to this event while sharing a variety of District highlights to our broader community, especially as the State of the District could not be held last year due to the pandemic,” stated Dr. Pulver. Guests were entertained before the presentation by students from the Los Alamitos High School jazz program and LAHS student Bita Luna beautifully performed the National Anthem.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
West Virginia Record

Veterans and Military Affairs Committee Meeting

West Virginia State Bar Association recently issued the following announcement. There will be a meeting of the Veterans and Military Affairs Committee on November 16, 2021 at noon at the State Bar Center. You can participate in person or by video conference. Please complete your attendance so that lunch can be ordered for you. We will order only for the Committee members who respond that they will be in attendance in person. Thank you.
CHARLESTON, WV
freedom929.com

MEETINGS ON THIS TUESDAY NIGHT

(OLNEY) In local and area meeting notices for this Tuesday night :. * the Richland County School Board meets tonight at Richland County High School in Olney for its regular monthly meeting in November, starting at 6:00. The meeting can be viewed via live stream on the School District’s website, at www.live.rccu1.net. The meeting is open to the public.
OLNEY, IL

