Regional Military Affairs Committee meeting takes place Tuesday, November 23

(Hastings) -- Five people have been named to a subcommittee involved in the planning for a future CTE facility in Hastings. Members of an East Mills CTE steering committee recently held the latest meeting on the future conversion of the Hastings elementary building into the Regional Center for Career Technical Education in Southwest Iowa. At that meeting, members were named to a leadership subcommittee charged with sorting out the many details necessary to create the new center. Named to the subcommittee were Michelle Franks of Hastings, executive director of the Golden Hills Resource Conservation and Development, Karl Bormann of Red Oak, president of Houghton State Bank, Kattie Lewis of Emerson, a CTE adjunct instructor with Southwestern Community College, Mark Stearns of Emerson, a retired military veteran and East Mills School Board member, and Lindsey Sayers of Malvern, lead teacher at East Mills Junior/Senior High School.

HASTINGS, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO