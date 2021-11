The defending-champion Milwaukee Bucks don’t need any help in getting out to a big lead or getting their offense jump-started. The Pistons got off to a sluggish start and the Bucks raced to a 14-0 lead in the first three-plus minutes, but the game wasn’t over. The lead ballooned to as many as 17 points, but the Pistons got the margin down to three in the second quarter.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO