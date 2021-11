Pop star Jessie J just suffered a miscarriage after getting pregnant on her own and shared an emotional message on her Instagram to explain the ‘overwhelming’ situation. Jessie J just shared some deeply personal and somber news. The 33-year-old singer announced that after trying to get pregnant “on her own,” she suffered a miscarriage. “Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying ‘seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant,'” she captioned a photo of her holding a Clearblue negative pregnancy test on her Instagram. “By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down.”

