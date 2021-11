A crypto token known as Snowdog, which was presenting itself as a ‘Shiba Inu killer’ appears to be the latest crypto scam that has conned users circa $20 million as the price fell from $1,500 to $100 within minutes today. The founders had urged investors to buy and stake their SDOG tokens as an investment and they would then buy them back with huge profits in 8 days. None of that took place as Thursday dawned.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO