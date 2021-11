If you’ve ever listened to me on the air, or if you’ve ever read one of these articles that you’re reading right now, thank you. For doing both. But I digress... if you know me at all, then you know that I love to shop and I especially love to shop in our smaller local stores. Rhinebeck is one of my favorite towns to shop in because there are several stores all within walking distance, and I have found treasures in just about all of them.

RHINEBECK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO