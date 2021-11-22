ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: ‘House of Gucci’ is pure, unapologetic decadence

By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
San Mateo Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Everything in “House of Gucci” is over the top. The accents. The performances. The fashion. The settings. The runtime. The music. The greed. This movie knows exactly what it is and, sweetie, it is gloriously decadent, ridiculous fun. There is an alternate universe in which “ House of Gucci...

Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
Cosmopolitan

The reviews for House of Gucci are in and people are already confused

We've all been patiently and excitedly waiting for the release of Ridley Scott's true crime drama House of Gucci for what feels like decades. The film, starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver - among other huge names - has been so talked about over the last few months it's hard to believe we're still waiting to actually see it. Finally, with the release just days away the critics reviews are in and they've got fans pretty baffled...
MOVIES
Variety

‘House of Gucci’ Costume Designer Janty Yates on Those Killer Lady Gaga and Jared Leto Looks

Costume designer Janty Yates was fortunate to have unprecedented access to the Gucci archives when she was planning the looks for “House of Gucci,” but the wardrobe for the Ridley Scott film also encompassed pieces from Yves Saint Laurent and several noted menswear tailors. Yates says the Gucci collection she saw was “exquisite but small,” since the Gucci Museum in Florence, Italy, was in the process of moving its archive. But she was still able to use accessories and close to 20 outfits to help build the film’s high-fashion designs. The rest of the looks were put together from scratch or pulled...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HuffingtonPost

Jared Leto Says 'House Of Gucci' Role Had Him 'Snorting Lines Of Arrabbiata Sauce'

Jared Leto went to some, um, questionable lengths to prepare for his role in “House of Gucci.”. The Oscar winner stars as designer Paolo Gucci in the crime drama, which explores the Gucci dynasty and opens in theaters Friday. In an interview with i-D magazine published this week, the actor explained how he did a “deep dive” into the character once shooting began. And, in his words, he went well beyond standard method acting techniques.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

Lady Gaga and Adam Driver in Ridley Scott’s ‘House of Gucci’: Film Review

It pains me to say these words about anything, but House of Gucci is begging to be a Ryan Murphy series. At least then we might actually know whether its frequent lurches into acidic camp were intentional. Ridley Scott’s film is a trashtacular watch that I wouldn’t have missed for the world. But it fails to settle on a consistent tone — overlong and undisciplined as it careens between high drama and opera buffa. “I had no idea I married a monster,” hisses Lady Gaga as the embittered Patrizia Reggiani, once her marriage to fashion scion Maurizio Gucci has soured....
MOVIES
Stamford Advocate

Review: ‘House of Gucci’ paints disappointing picture

The movie camera loves Lady Gaga. Every movement she makes, each gesture she creates, looks tailored for the lens as she follows her instinct to be noticed on screen. But reaching from the screen, and creating an authentic performance, aren’t the same thing. Despite a valiant effort, the music icon struggles in “House of Gucci” with how to use her magical presence to reveal layers of ambition.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thenerdstash.com

House of Gucci Reviews: What Critics are Saying About Ridley Scott’s Latest

This year, audiences have been blessed with not one but two films from one of the industry’s most legendary and acclaimed directors, Ridley Scott. Scott received high praise from critics and casual moviegoers alike earlier this year for his work on The Last Duel. However, his latest, House of Gucci, appears to have a much more divided response from critics in their early reviews.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

Review: Lady Gaga owns stylish and satirical 'House of Gucci' with high-heeled star swagger

Lady Gaga again owns the big screen in the true-life drama “House of Gucci,” though this time it’s not a pop star that’s born but instead one of soapy greatness. Like Joan Collins and Susan Lucci before her, Gaga’s a one-woman showcase of cunning delight in the star-studded “Gucci” (★★★ out of four; rated R; in theaters Wednesday), which follows love, rampant betrayal and a brazen murder plot through three decades of the iconic fashion house. One can totally take director Ridley Scott’s satire and everyone in it seriously, though it’s way more enjoyable to sit back and let the couture camp wash over you.
CELEBRITIES
High-Def Digest

House of Gucci - Theatrical Review

Ridley Scott purchased the rights to this Gucci story back in 2006 after he came across the book The House Of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by author Sara Gay Forden. Since then, the film has gone through many iterations and has had a treasure trove of actors coming aboard to play the titular roles, before eventually landing with Ridley himself behind the director's chair. Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, and Jared Leto were cast as this dysfunctional family and the results are extraordinary. The film can lag in a few places, especially towards the final act of the film, but the journey to get there along with the stellar performances by everyone is truly outstanding and worth the extra time.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
theyoungfolks.com

‘House of Gucci’ review: A flamboyant satire about a depraved dynasty

Perhaps what’s most impressive—or, at least, most surprising—about House of Gucci is how it’s able to be at its best when it’s not trying to sympathize with its real-life personalities. Loosely based on the true story of the egocentric family behind the world-famous fashion empire, Ridley Scott’s glitzy, gleefully garish biopic opts not to take its story or characters too seriously, knowing full well that they see life as a game of sport rather than a game of chance.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
EW.com

House of Gucci review: Ridley Scott's starry melodrama is both too much and not enough

Coco Chanel once famously said to look in the mirror before leaving the house and take one thing off. But Gucci is not Chanel, and Ridley Scott is not a man built for minimalism: His House does pretty much everything to the max, a chaotic bellissimo romp of a movie so stuffed with oversized characters and telenovela twists that it feels less like a biopic than a duty-free Dynasty.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘House Of Gucci’ Review: Ridley Scott’s Tale Of Fashion & Betrayal Overflows With Excess

Excess is synonymous with the Gucci brand. The haute couture institution invites its customers to share in the opulence enjoyed by its founding family through their merchandise, imbuing each slouchy dress and chic little purse with the luxury of their palatial Italian villas and matching fortunes. Even before a leathery-looking Aldo Gucci (Al Pacino, perhaps the non-Nicolas Cage actor most associated with the incidental virtues of doing a lot) explains this much, Ridley Scott’s gaudy statement piece “House of Gucci” demonstrates a general understanding that its tonal target should be located somewhere over the top. Everything looks like it’s part of a single overpriced world meant to dazzle, an ostentatious fashion wonderland which ultimately clashes with the often pedestrian direction and unfocused script. Sporadically amusing, without going nearly far enough, the film never hits the camp highs we’ve been led to expect from a story implicitly dusted with cocaine no one’s ever actually glimpsed snorting.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The New Yorker

“House of Gucci,” Reviewed: Lady Gaga Steals a Style-Challenged Yarn of the Fashion World

Start with the accents. Ridley Scott’s new movie, “House of Gucci,” is about one of Italy’s most notable and notorious fashion families, but it is an English-language movie starring an extraordinary cast of American and British actors—Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Jared Leto, and Jack Huston—who speak in heavily Italian-accented English. This decision renders the movie ridiculous from the start, like a Monty Python parody of the fashion world. It serves no dramatic purpose whatsoever, but it does serve a significant commercial and industrial one: it turns the acting into stunt acting, exposing the exceptional exertion required of the performers in navigating the dialogue’s game of phonic hopscotch. It’s a verbal variety of Oscar bait, an elocutionary version of wrestling the bear, the effortful stunt business that won Leonardo DiCaprio an Oscar for “The Revenant.” The trickery may attract awards, but it does the actors of “House of Gucci” no favors.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Seattle Times

‘House of Gucci’ review: A mesmerizing Lady Gaga joins this enjoyably nutty family

“House of Gucci” is one of those movies that audiences will laugh at; not because it’s bad (it isn’t), not because it’s supposed to be funny (it isn’t, really, though I’m not sure anyone told Jared Leto that), but because most of its characters seem to function on a purely operatic level — it’s full of performances that the screen can barely hold. Director Ridley Scott slyly knows this, because everything about this movie is enormous: the opera music that punctuates many of the scenes, the ‘80s jewelry, the array of Italian accents, the running time. But all that bigness is part of the fun; this real-life soap opera, with Lady Gaga giving a mesmerizing performance at its center, is enjoyably nutty, and goes down wonderfully with popcorn.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

House of Gucci Review: Ridley Scott Spins a Threadbare Family Saga

Upon sitting down to write about House of Gucci, I thought I’d open with a quote. There had to have been some line, however peripheral, that stuck. That wasn’t the case. How about a moment that encapsulates its 157 minutes? It has the components necessary to dive into its artifice, at least in theory. There’s the grandeur, and there are the more hyperbolic aspects that match whatever people loosely toss the term “camp” at. Alas, nothing on that front dug its heels into me either. Instead all I asked was why this thing is so hard to latch onto.
MOVIES

