Up to $5K available for LA County landlords participating in housing voucher program

Photo by jorge antonio lozano from Pixabay

Property owners who partner with Los Angeles County to accept Emergency Housing Vouchers for their rental units are eligible for up to $5,000 for new contract inspection repairs and $2,500 as a signing bonus for each unit leased to a voucher participant, the L.A. County Development Authority announced Monday.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development allocated nearly 2,000 vouchers to the LACDA to assist families and people who are either experiencing homelessness, at risk of homelessness or were recently homeless. The vouchers can also be used by people fleeing domestic violence or human trafficking.

“This unprecedented global pandemic requires unprecedented actions to protect people experiencing homeless and other vulnerable populations,” said Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda L. Solis.

“The additional monetary incentives being offered to property owners throughout the county to house Emergency Housing Voucher holders is a promising tool. I thank the Los Angeles County Development Authority for helping to lead innovative win-win solutions.”

The LACDA’s jurisdiction includes all unincorporated areas of the county and 62 incorporated cities, including Los Angeles. A list of areas can be found at https://bit.ly/3xh4SWH.

“These robust incentives send a clear message to our property owner partners that we want to do all we can to make the program work for them, as well as for our families that are in dire need,” said Emilio Salas, LACDA executive director.

“On top of incentive bonuses, we’re also willing to help subsidize the cost of repairs to bring a unit up to standard. which is an unprecedented benefit not likely to be found anywhere in the country.”

Property owners can also count on reliable monthly payments when leasing to voucher participants, as well as their property being listed for free. People who are interested can learn more by emailing LACDAincentives@lacda.org or calling 626-586-1585.

People who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless and want to obtain a housing voucher can contact the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority at EHV@lahsa.org.