ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Up to $5K available for LA County landlords participating in housing voucher program

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dnHBl_0d4HudmX00
Photo by jorge antonio lozano from Pixabay

Property owners who partner with Los Angeles County to accept Emergency Housing Vouchers for their rental units are eligible for up to $5,000 for new contract inspection repairs and $2,500 as a signing bonus for each unit leased to a voucher participant, the L.A. County Development Authority announced Monday.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development allocated nearly 2,000 vouchers to the LACDA to assist families and people who are either experiencing homelessness, at risk of homelessness or were recently homeless. The vouchers can also be used by people fleeing domestic violence or human trafficking.

“This unprecedented global pandemic requires unprecedented actions to protect people experiencing homeless and other vulnerable populations,” said Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda L. Solis.

“The additional monetary incentives being offered to property owners throughout the county to house Emergency Housing Voucher holders is a promising tool. I thank the Los Angeles County Development Authority for helping to lead innovative win-win solutions.”

The LACDA’s jurisdiction includes all unincorporated areas of the county and 62 incorporated cities, including Los Angeles. A list of areas can be found at https://bit.ly/3xh4SWH.

“These robust incentives send a clear message to our property owner partners that we want to do all we can to make the program work for them, as well as for our families that are in dire need,” said Emilio Salas, LACDA executive director.

“On top of incentive bonuses, we’re also willing to help subsidize the cost of repairs to bring a unit up to standard. which is an unprecedented benefit not likely to be found anywhere in the country.”

Property owners can also count on reliable monthly payments when leasing to voucher participants, as well as their property being listed for free. People who are interested can learn more by emailing LACDAincentives@lacda.org or calling 626-586-1585.

People who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless and want to obtain a housing voucher can contact the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority at EHV@lahsa.org.

Comments / 0

Related
HeySoCal

LA launches pilot program sending unarmed teams to homeless 911 calls

Mayor Eric Garcetti Tuesday announced a pilot program to have unarmed outreach teams response to nonviolent 911 calls involving people experiencing homelessness. The Crisis and Incident Response through Community-Led Engagement program will begin in December, with teams comprising one outreach worker, one mental health clinician or licensed behavioral health clinician and one community ambassador available 24/7 to respond to diverted calls out of Venice and Hollywood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Business
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Los Angeles County, CA
Real Estate
Local
California Government
HeySoCal

LA Housing Authority receives neighborhood revitalization grant from HUD

Los Angeles was one of eight cities announced Monday as recipients of $450,000 federal grants to support a comprehensive neighborhood revitalization plan. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funds were given to the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles, which will use the money to develop a “transformational plan” by and for residents of Chinatown and for the benefit of residents of the William Mead Homes housing development.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Police Commission considers 12% budget increase for LAPD

The Los Angeles Police Commission Tuesday will consider a proposed budget increase of $213 million, or 12.11%, in the 2022-23 fiscal year, but the City Council and mayor have final approval. The increase would take the department’s operating budget from $1.761 billion to $1.974 billion. In a letter to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vouchers#Landlord#Housing Authority#Lacda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
HeySoCal

Controller audits LA’s ‘broken’ program for repairing sidewalks

Calling Los Angeles’ program for repairing sidewalks broken like the sidewalks themselves, Controller Ron Galperin Wednesday called for a comprehensive assessment of the city’s 9,000 miles of sidewalks and a program that prioritizes fixing the damaged sections instead of replacing large swaths of them. “Tens of thousands of sidewalks throughout...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

$5,000 grants awarded to 19 theater groups in Council District 13

Grants of $5,000 were distributed to 19 performance theaters in Council District 13 Thursday to help theaters recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The grants were funded by the Theater Emergency Response Program, a collaboration between Councilman Mitch O’Farrell and the Department of Cultural Affairs. O’Farrell and Felicia Filer, DCA’s public...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
607K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy