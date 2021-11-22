ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Celtics rule out Josh Richardson (illness) for Monday's game

By Aidan McGrath
numberfire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Celtics have ruled out Josh Richardson (illness) for Monday's game against the Houston Rockets. Richardson hasn't...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

NBA

