CHARLES HARRIS: Live each day as if it were your last

The Bible is the Good Book. It is the epitome of all that is good. There is no book like the Bible. One of the most beautiful passages in the Bible describing its superiority can be found in Psalm 19:7-11: “The law of the Lord is perfect, converting the soul: the testimony of the Lord is sure, making wise the simple. The statutes of the Lord are right, rejoicing the heart: the commandment of the Lord is pure, enlightening the eyes. The fear of the Lord is clean, enduring for ever: the judgments of the Lord are true and righteous altogether. More to be desired are they than gold, yea, than much fine gold: sweeter also than honey and the honeycomb. Moreover by them is thy servant warned: and in keeping of them there is great reward.”

RELIGION ・ 5 DAYS AGO