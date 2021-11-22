ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

CHARLES HARRIS: Live each day as if it were your last

By Charles Harris beattieroad.org
Albany Herald
 4 days ago

Hezekiah had truly been one of the greatest kings of the Jews. After the vast army of Assyria overthrew the northern kingdom of Israel and scattered those 10 tribes among all the nation, they then surrounded Jerusalem. The faith of Hezekiah and the record of his amazing prayer and what he...

www.albanyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
guideposts.org

Live with Hope in Your Heart

For in this hope we were saved. Now hope that is seen is no hope at all. For who hopes for what he sees?—Romans 8:24 (ESV) No matter what problems you face, it’s important to keep hope alive in your life. Hope is a great renewing force. Whenever difficulties and trouble come upon you, ask God to reassure you that things will get better.
RELIGION
Albany Herald

CHARLES HARRIS: The Bible is truly the Good Book

The Bible is the Good Book. It is the epitome of all that is good. There is no book like the Bible. One of the most beautiful passages in the Bible describing its superiority can be found in Psalm 19:7-11: “The law of the Lord is perfect, converting the soul: the testimony of the Lord is sure, making wise the simple. The statutes of the Lord are right, rejoicing the heart: the commandment of the Lord is pure, enlightening the eyes. The fear of the Lord is clean, enduring for ever: the judgments of the Lord are true and righteous altogether. More to be desired are they than gold, yea, than much fine gold: sweeter also than honey and the honeycomb. Moreover by them is thy servant warned: and in keeping of them there is great reward.”
RELIGION
mycouriertribune.com

Learn to be grateful each day

As families and friends gather around a table to partake in a hearty Thanksgiving meal, many may have a moment of blessing, a prayer or perhaps each person at the table will express their thankfulness. Gratitude, from the Latin word gratus, meaning “pleasing or thankful,” is a feeling of appreciation...
LIBERTY, MO
wfxrtv.com

‘Live every moment like it’s your last’: Mother honors her daughter’s legacy by spreading love to others

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Addison Jane Goff was just nine months old when she tragically passed away from health complications on Sept. 26, 2019. The family, as you can imagine, was heartbroken that their little baby girl was now gone. The grief they experienced pushed them to turn that sadness into love for others. How would they do this, you ask?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hezekiah
Person
Jesus
Albany Herald

CREEDE HINSHAW: Worship of sacred seasons helps churches prepare for holy days

This Sunday marks the First Sunday in Advent, an announcement that will mean very little to some Christians. Those, however, who are in “liturgical” churches will be at least somewhat familiar with this terminology. Liturgical churches (Roman Catholic, United Methodist, Episcopal, Lutheran, Presbyterian, etc.) have for centuries divided the year...
RELIGION
inquirer.com

Ancestry.com led me to my father and brother — and the biggest surprise of my life | Chosen Family

Until two years ago, I had no doubt about the identity of my biological parents. None. Of course, my mother is clearly my mother. We look a lot alike, and she raised the five of us as a single parent. The man I believed to be my biological father denied paternity of all of us. I rejected this out of hand, seeing him as someone primarily seeking to shirk financial responsibility.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jews#Assyrian
blackchronicle.com

Salvation Army’s racism guide tells White Americans racism is ‘systemic’ and colorblindness is harmful

A Salvation Army guide aimed at “courageous conversations about racism” asks “White Americans” to “stop trying to be ‘colorblind.’”. The guide, “Let’s Talk About Racism,” was released in April and created by the Salvation Army International Social Justice Commission. It is meant to provide “internal dialogue” on the issue of racism among members of the Salvation Army.
SOCIETY
RNB Cincy 100.3

5 Tips For Managing Grief During The Holidays

Grief can have a particular sting during the holidays, especially if it's the first year without a special someone. Grief can take many forms. And the loss of a loved one or the end of meaningful relationships can impact our ability to be in the holiday spirit.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Albany Herald

Ahmaud Arbery's mother expresses gratitude Thanksgiving morning, saying, 'We finally got justice'

The mother of Ahmaud Arbery expressed gratitude Thanksgiving morning for the guilty verdicts of the three men who killed her son, calling the moment "bittersweet." "This is the second Thanksgiving that my family and I will share without Ahmaud," Wanda Cooper-Jones said in an interview on CNN's "New Day" Thursday. "But this is the first Thanksgiving that we can look at that empty chair and say, 'We finally got justice for you, Ahmaud.'"
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Des Moines Register

Opinion: Verdict in Arbery murder case puts nation closer to fair and equal justice

As a lifelong activist, a father and a pastor for more than 20 years, I have struggled on many occasions to reconcile my deep, abiding faith in God’s promise to “keep and never forsake us” with the trauma and anxiety associated with witnessing injustice after injustice when it comes to the value of Black lives in this country. I have prayed with so many families, counseling them to have faith and trust in God while also preparing their hearts – and mine – to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX40

Tribes to mourn on Thanksgiving: ‘No reason to celebrate’

Members of Native American tribes from around New England are gathering in the seaside town where the Pilgrims settled — not to give thanks, but to mourn Indigenous people worldwide who’ve suffered centuries of racism and mistreatment. Thursday’s solemn National Day of Mourning observance in downtown Plymouth, Massachusetts, will recall the disease and oppression that European settlers […]
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy