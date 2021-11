HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — If you shop during the holidays, you've probably seen Salvation Army bell-ringers in front of many stores. Now, the Salvation Army needs more volunteers. The annual Red Kettle Campaign is the Salvation Army of Huntsville's main fundraiser and it takes a lot of bell ringers to make it happen. They depend on both volunteer and paid bell ringers and as of now, they're low on both. A representative with the group says that many volunteer groups they worked with in the past are still not active like they were prior to COVID, and they need help to fill that void.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO