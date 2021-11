With these digital voice assistants like Amazon Alexa, always listening to us, many of us are worried about privacy. These products like an Amazon Echo, are only supposed to be listening for that trigger phrase “Alexa”. But could it be listening to more than just that? It could. But Alexa also keeps recordings of different things that you have said to Alexa. The good thing is, though, you can delete those recordings.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO