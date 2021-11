The footage is a little grainy, captured furtively outside a Los Angeles hotel, the pixels distorted in that cheap green-grey hue that’s signature of the nighttime paparazzi. It’s him but his facial expression is hidden behind a mask; he’s walking without crutches but there is, perhaps, still a discernible limp in that right leg; a foam cast makes it impossible to discern the scars of the crash that lurched Tiger Woods’s life into doubt and still controls his every moment.In a sense, it still commands golf’s too. The ambiguous five-second clip of Woods released last week was analysed on...

