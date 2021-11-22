Senior Profile- T.J. Holt, North Adams High School
SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
T.J. Holt
SCHOOL:
North Adams High School
PARENTS:
Todd Holt, Debby Holt
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Golf, Track, Basketball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Golf
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Making new friends
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Not being able to go to state for golf
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Asst. Coach Mitchell walking up the 18th fairway at my last match
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Taylor Swift
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Texas
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Talladega Nights”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Outer Banks
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Social Studies
FAVORITE SPARETIME ACTIVITY:
Golfing with friends
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Texas Roadhouse
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Aden Weeks
FUTURE PLANS:
Attend OSU
