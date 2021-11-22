Senior Profile- T.J. Holt, North Adams High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

T.J. Holt

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Todd Holt, Debby Holt

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Golf, Track, Basketball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Golf

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Making new friends

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Not being able to go to state for golf

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Asst. Coach Mitchell walking up the 18th fairway at my last match

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Taylor Swift

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Texas

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Talladega Nights”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Outer Banks

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Social Studies

FAVORITE SPARETIME ACTIVITY:

Golfing with friends

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Texas Roadhouse

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Aden Weeks

FUTURE PLANS:

Attend OSU