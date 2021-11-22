ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewers acquire pitcher JC Mejia from Guardians

By Associated Press
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired pitcher J.C. Mejia from the Cleveland Guardians for a player to be named or cash.

Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns announced the move Monday.

The 25-year-old right-hander owned a 1-7 record with an 8.25 ERA in 17 games this past season, including 11 starts.

Mejia struck out 47 and walked 24 in 52 1/3 innings.

Mejia posted a 1.80 RA with 11 strikeouts and two walks over 10 innings in six relief appearances.

