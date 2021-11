"Pass the cranberry sauce." "Can I have some more gravy?" and "Oh, we're getting divorced." Those maybe some of the things you may hear this Thanksgiving. Okay, maybe not everyone hears this at Thanksgiving, but a lot of people I'm sure will. I'm not sure what it is about the holidays and big holiday dinners that make people think that's the perfect time for some life-changing news.

FESTIVAL ・ 8 DAYS AGO