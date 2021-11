CRESWELL, Ore. – A suspect in a massive illegal marijuana grow likely fled the country, Lane County Sheriff’s deputies say. Authorities served a search warrant at a barn in the Creswell area after a fire broke out in October and found more than 2,000 marijuana plants and more than 200 pounds of processed, ready-to-sell marijuana. The value was estimated at more than $2 million, much more if it were to be sold out of state.

CRESWELL, OR ・ 11 DAYS AGO