Cottonwood Heights Police searching for Home Depot theft suspect

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a suspect who they say is responsible for committing multiple thefts from Home Depot.

On Monday, the Cottonwood Heights Police Department tweeted photos of a man who has allegedly stolen several times from the Home Depot in recent weeks.



The suspect, pictured below, was wearing a gray hoodie, dark blue jeans, and a flannel shirt.

Courtesy: Cottonwood Heights Police

If you have any information about the suspect’s identity call the Cottonwood Heights Police Department at (801)-944-7100.

