It’s hard to show what a person can do in a franchise if they’re not invited, and for one reason or another, Tom Hanks has never been invited to star in any of the MCU movies as of now. It’s a hope that this will change eventually since it would be great to see Hanks take on a role that’s something more important than a secretary of defense or something equally mundane. This does appear to be what Hanks thinks that he might be brought in as, but if the MCU would break that trend and find him something that could really surprise the hell out of people and make use of his versatile acting style, it might be a nice effect that could be used to show that the rules of the MCU aren’t always set in stone and that a character could be taken on by someone that could use their talent and experience to make it work in another way that people haven’t seen yet.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO