The first major tragedy of the holiday season occurred Sunday evening when an SUV plowed through a marching band in the middle of a Christmas parade. Witnesses were horrified as the vehicle ran over members of the band. Those injured were brought to six different area hospitals for treatment. Witnesses said the vehicle kept going, speeding away after the incident. The Police Chief and Fire Chief were not commenting other than that one officer fired at the vehicle in an attempt to get it to stop. At the time of this posting, 4:06 am, 5 are dead and over 40 have been injured.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO