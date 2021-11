AVONDALE — The North Rowan Cavaliers proved Friday that a No. 12 vs. No. 5 upset is not just for March Madness. Freshman quarterback Jeremiah Alford ran for 224 yards on 35 carries but it was his seven-yard touchdown pass Trey Johnson in overtime that proved to be the difference in the upset of Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy 34-28. “That what we call a ‘hide play’,” North Rowan coach Nygel Pearson said. “The receiver falls down and acts like he is out of the play and then runs to the end zone. We had been saving it all night and it worked to perfection.”

ROWAN COUNTY, NC ・ 14 DAYS AGO