Chicago, IL

OWN network offers delightful films and series for a change of pace this holiday season

By Elaine Hegwood Bowen, M.S.J.
The Crusader Newspaper
The Crusader Newspaper
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow in its third year, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is expanding its “OWN For The Holidays” annual tradition with the addition of a fast-paced and exciting holiday-themed cooking competition series hosted by Kym Whitley, “The Big Holiday Food Fight.” The new five-episode series will air Tuesday nights and began on November...

chicagocrusader.com

Comments / 0

 

