Family Relationships

WDRB's Gilbert Corsey the father of twins

wdrb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWDRB just added two tiny new...

www.wdrb.com

TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
TVShowsAce

‘General Hospital’ News: Will Julie Berman Be Back As Lulu Spencer?

General Hospital spoilers suggest the character of Lulu Spencer may emerge from her coma soon, and viewers wonder if actor Julie Berman may return to reprise the role. In late 2020, Lulu was a victim of the explosion at the Floating Rib. The incident came right as her ex-husband Dante returned to town and her new flame Dustin proposed. Lulu seemed fine at first, although Dustin died in the blast. Just as Lulu and Dante were admitting they still loved one another, she collapsed and fell into a coma. Soon after that, she transferred to a facility outside of Port Charles and her prognosis seemed dim.
TVShowsAce

Pregnant Isabel Roloff Asks For Prayers, Desperate For Answers

Pregnant Isabel Roloff is sharing an update with fans as her due date approaches. Jacob Roloff’s wife is expecting her first baby, a son, in December. Throughout her pregnancy, she’s been open about the many feelings she’s experienced. In return, fans and followers have sent her lots of love and encouragement.
ETOnline.com

Tia and Tamera Mowry Unite Their Entire Family For the 'Best' Thanksgiving Celebration

Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Tamera Mowry-Housley rang in Thanksgiving by bringing their families together for an epic holiday feast. The 43-year-old sisters showed off their Turkey Day on Thursday through a series of social media posts, which showed both sides of the family in attendance. Tamera shared several videos on her Instagram Stories, including a video of her and Tia making homemade cornbread together -- with a shout-out to Tia's cookware collection, Spice by Tia Mowry -- and the Baker's Dozen host dancing with her husband, Adam Housley, and younger brother, Tahj Mowry.
inquirer.com

Ancestry.com led me to my father and brother — and the biggest surprise of my life | Chosen Family

Until two years ago, I had no doubt about the identity of my biological parents. None. Of course, my mother is clearly my mother. We look a lot alike, and she raised the five of us as a single parent. The man I believed to be my biological father denied paternity of all of us. I rejected this out of hand, seeing him as someone primarily seeking to shirk financial responsibility.
Best Life

Never Spend This Long Going to the Bathroom, Doctor Warns

When nature calls, we must be quick to answer. Whether you get the call after a two-hour road trip or during your 10-minute train ride home, you know the feeling of relief that comes with arriving at the bathroom. But however you're relieving yourself, you're probably not putting a lot of thought into how long you spend doing so. According to doctors, if you're spending an unusual amount of time on the toilet, you might want to reevaluate your habits. Read on to learn more about the toilet time limit you need to keep in mind.
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Explorers Find Flintstone-Inspired Mansion Empty in the Woods

You're not likely to see a home like this anywhere. It's a stone mansion abandoned in the woods that looks like it was inspired by the Flintstones cartoon. One of the most popular YouTube channels that specializes in exploring abandoned places is BigBankz. Here's what they said about this very recent adventure in the remote woodlands:
AOL Corp

Dolly Parton Shares Rare Photo With Husband Carl in Honor of Thanksgiving

Have a holly, Dolly Thanksgiving! Dolly Parton celebrated the fall holiday by sharing a throwback photo with husband Carl Thomas Dean. “Happy #Thanksgiving from me and mine to you and yours ,” the 75-year-old singer captioned the snap via Instagram on Thursday, November 25. The “Jolene” songstress wore a black...
Snowboard Magazine

R.I.P. Grilo – Marko Grilc, 1983-2021

Our deepest condolences go out to Marko “Grilo” Grilc’s family and friends. We are heartbroken for his fiancée and children at the news of his passing while out in Sölden, Austria. The Slovenian’s legendary acclaim might have come from his early days riding, but over the past few years his role as a father and teacher in snowboarding forever solidified him as pillar of our culture. Always entertaining, always down for a chat, and never without a smile on his face. Through his parts, his podiums, and of course his Grilosodes, he is an unmatched ambassador of the sport and he will be greatly missed.
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb's daughters are growing up fast in sweet new family photo

It only seems like yesterday that Hoda Kotb became a mother for the first time, and now she's celebrating Thanksgiving again as a happy mom-of-two. The Today show host and her fiance, Joel Schiffman, 63, are proud parents to their adopted daughters, Haley, four, and Hope, two, and new photos of the sweet family show just how much their children have grown.
editorials24.com

Thomas Wells dead at 46

FORMER X-Factor star Thomas Wells has died aged 46, his devastated family has announced. Wells’ shock death came earlier this month following an accident while working at his job at a tire manufacturing plant in Oklahoma, his wife of 17-years told TMZ. 1. Thomas Wells was 46. According to the...
