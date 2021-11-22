Conagra recalls packages of Birds Eye Broccoli Tots

To help reduce the amount of time that consumers spend on the dreaded task of washing dishes, Birds Eye, the largest frozen vegetable brand in the United States and part of Conagra Brands, has launched Sheet Pan Meals, a line of fast, hearty oven-roasted meals. Featuring premium Birds Eye vegetables and tender, lean proteins that are pre-cut and -seasoned, Birds Eye Sheet Pan Meals require no prep, are ready to serve in just 25 minutes and use just one pan. The frozen line comes in four varieties: Chicken with Balsamic Flavored Sweet Potatoes, also containing seasoned cauliflower and Brussels sprouts; Chicken with Rosemary Brown Butter Potatoes, also containing broccoli; Italian Sausage with Peppers, which, in addition to red and yellow bell peppers, contains seasoned roasted red potatoes and green beans; and Chicken with Garlic Parmesan Potatoes, also containing cauliflower and green beans. The varieties retail for a suggested $5.99 per 21-ounce bag.

RETAIL ・ 10 DAYS AGO