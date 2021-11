EXTON, PA — Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM) reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 and provided a corporate update. “We made significant progress in advancing our three-antibody cocktail to combat SARS-CoV-2, IMM-BCP-01, reporting additional activity against emerging variants, Lambda and Delta Plus. We now have demonstrated compelling neutralizing activity of IMM-BCP-01 in all of the variants of concern, as identified by the CDC, and look forward to submitting our IND this quarter and reporting topline data in the first half of 2022,” commented Purnanand Sarma, Ph.D., President and CEO of Immunome. “We continue to advance IMM-ONC-01, our novel innate immune checkpoint that targets IL-38, towards an IND submission that we expect in early 2022.”

